Pt. 3: Six year old comment on Saratoga in Decline: ‘Keith is a master manipulator’

Third and final part of a six year old post on Saratoga in Decline.

By Anonymous;

Most individuals to me, were worse off then when they arrived NXIVM would leave these people there, in their worst places.

No hope to get out and no hand to hold to learn how to walk again in a new world. They the ESPers were not compassionate about the process, there was nothing sacred about how they can delve deep into the subconscious while people are conscious. There was no place for those that appeared lost… they would be in the periphery, do little jobs here and there to stay in the community to pay off their debt.

No care taken for the downtrodden and abused. I saw people that appeared to be broken. This was an ‘experiment’ they didn’t have a solution for this part. They came in and used what they want out of peoples willingness and hope and leave them when they are done. So sad, such heartbreak…

So disturbing…

So many reasons why not to join, why not to stay, why one would leave. I never would enroll anyone I knew unless they had an iron constitution and a purpose to go in. This is a good tool but a dangerous tool, especially when left in the hands of the fledglings that they put in charge that have not other life experience, just ego’s to boost.

I feel sad for those that are involved and taking in the truth… It does take some time to get back to your self. Words alone, it is hard to have a conversation with others of the world when you have been on the inside for a long time. People end up assuming like Keith does… it is passed down in the pattering, there is an arrogance…it’s hard…

You will see things most don’t yes. But, it made me see Why Keith wanted to make a system out of it to teach others so he didn’t feel so lonely in his personal crazy mind…..He is a master manipulator…

The rainbow school is an interesting project, but all these experiments… we aren’t animals…

The mind isn’t the only place to live. It too is just a tool…