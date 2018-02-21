One Woman’s Army: Raniere is a pimp; Dr. Roberts a quack!

By One Woman’s Army

I work as a lecturer in a further education college. A small section of the cohort we teach comes to us from local authority special registers, some of those are freed slaves referred by the criminal justice system, rescued sex workers, marijuana farm slave labor, nail shops.

All of it heinous, nothing worse than the commodification of people by slave drivers.

I’ve seen references to branding and mutilation in referral reports, but increasingly these days girls are written all over – autographed on necks and even faces by their pimps.

Keith Raniere is a basic pimp, under all that pompous cant. I think he bamboozled Allison Mack by appealing to her vanity, because his initial in the prostitution brand vanishes into the logical symbol for NAND = Not And.. in other words Not And Alison Mack ; only Alison Mack covered by a NAND or whatever the upside down K is called in his oft quoted Boolean logic where it does the same thing it negates a conjunction.

I expect he thought this was very big and clever. Did Dr. Danielle Roberts share the joke? Or did she think she was searing divine wisdom into the flesh of these thin women, no adipose fat, right over their Fallopian tubes.

How many DOS women have experienced tubal or ectopic pregnancy issues? Was she treating or advising in any way those older women some of whom are dead? Practicing her brand of internal medicine? Like quacks everywhere she’ll run ahead of her bad reputation till it catches up and swallows her up.

What does it mean if your at a wellness conference and you don’t want anyone to know you burn women directly over their reproductive organs because your god told you to do it?

Is Dr. Roberts branded? If she is - did she brand herself or get one of the DOS slaves to do it on her pubis?

Dr. Danielle Roberts D.O. brands the women. She may face criminal charges since she branded women, forcibly held down, some of whom asked her to stop branding procedure. Some doctors say the branding she did may cause side effects. She is a slave to Keith Raniere.