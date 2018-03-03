Pt 2: Six year old comment on Saratoga in Decline: ‘The cover up was so obvious’

They teach in NXIVM about patterns of behavior. When I began to see how many of the women, especially those close to the King-pin behaved, I knew in every ounce of my being that he was screwing them all.

The cover up was so obvious. I even went deeper and asked insiders. It was confirmed. To me, it was gross. I was ashamed for the feminine and needed to leave as this isn’t what I wanted for myself.

I also didn’t like the blatant way of denial that people were doing.

Or maybe they really believed? Do they have no other reference points from life to show them the truth?

That was impressive. The men and women of ESP really wanted something greater for themselves. I do believe this.

All those ladies in the accounting office. The nice families. Watch our for your children. So many people have moved to Albany from somewhere else to live this dream. I am so curious as to what they are telling the tribe to try and make it all better? Who will defect? They may just say that it is the newspaper and world trying to break them apart.

I am sure they have a good story to try and win everyone over.

All those movie people in Vancouver. People in Mexico? LA? Or are you just getting what you want? I did.

I didn’t know about the little girls and it did take some time to uncover the truth. They have good stories to protect themselves from being revealed.

I feel for those that the truth is being revealed and they are actually taking it in. A hard pill to swallow. It is a painful truth. I experienced true heart and hope break. I wanted to believe in a better something for the truth of our existence is sad at times. This was a sadness to me as it wasn’t as blatant as murder. It is a psychological crime against humanity. This is a deep mind F*#@! The core of their soul is going to be shaken up.

The other thing is that, when people who chose to sign up and participate, if they had the means could keep on getting help. Those that didn’t got to some dark places in their psyche.