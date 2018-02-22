One Woman’s Army: I got blocked from Lauren Salzman’s Twitter today

Today, I got blocked from Lauren Salzman’s Twitter, a shame because I only joined up today to school the women. Still, I took a screen shot before I broke my message up into Twitter-sized chunks and posted.

It was up for maybe an hour before the whole message was pulled.

Also, some good advice on the rights of women in revenge porn scenarios. [Funny how well this corresponds to Keith Raniere’s collateral.]

https://www.takebackthetech.net/sites/default/files/blackmail.pdf

Online blackmail is a mixed bag where

Blackmailers may steal intimate images

Or fake them. The price demanded may

Be money or physical and emotional

Control of the person being

Blackmailed. In the case of ‘revenge

Porn’ without financial motive, the

Price seems to be pure humiliation of

Women.

Because the information collateral is usually true, it is not revealing the information that is criminal, but demanding money – or other favors – in return for not releasing the information.

A blackmailer’s “price” can also include sexual favors or that the person stay in a relationship DOS.

Both emotional and financial blackmail are forms of extortion.

Online blackmail can involve the posting of intimate photos on so-called ‘revenge porn’ websites….

‘Revenge porn’ Collateral is in fact a gross violation of a woman’s privacy, where private and personal video and photographic images are published without consent … for

the purposes of extortion, blackmail and/or humiliation. This is an act of violence and should not be conflated with pornographic content.