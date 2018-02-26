Guest View: NXIVM is the panacea

Guest View by Losing It

NXIVM is the panacea.

People will save Mexico from drug lords, hit men and kidnappers with:

-Not paying their taxes

-Leaving the doors unlocked when they leave home

-Bow at their masters and wear colored sashes with stripes

-Giving their youngest daughter in sacrifice to their NXIVM demigods-orgymasters

-Eating only nuts and berries

-Singing a capella altogether

-Harassing the “supressives” by mail, phone, door to door fud campaigns

-Using their mothers as cash mules

-Promote beach volley

I want all the people reading this to think of what the NXIVM miracle has done for you today!

You can breathe, you can live, because someone, somewhere once in the state of NY had a coffee enema while watching a fat Jesus Lennon playing volleyball.

This is a real photo - of Keith - a master of volleyball - on the courts at Clifton Park where he played with students on Friday nights.