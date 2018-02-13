TU comments #1: More interested in helping themselves than others

Best of the Comments of Times Union’s ‘Secrets of NXIVM’

The early days when Nancy Salzman taught the philosophies of Keith Raniere.

Nancy Salzman teaches NXIVM – if you have the money.

Ed. note: For some time, the comments from the Albany Times Union’s excellent 2012 series, “Secrets of NXIVM,” have been hardly noticed. While many comments were trivial or merely uninformed opinions, there were some excellent comments and authentic accounts of people’s harrowing and bizarre experiences with one of the most selfish and deadly cults to ever operate in the U.S.. Here is the first of “TU Comments on NXIVM.”

By My Personal Experience

February 12th, 2012

Seven or eight years ago [ca. 2005], when looking for the answer to a better career/life situation, a coworker told that she had started going to NXIVM, and encouraged me to check it out.

I went one evening to an informational session, and it was explained as sort of a cleansing of the soul, delving deep into the psyche to determine, basically, what is keeping us from becoming our very best. Music to my ears! The sensitive women with good personalities who spoke of people from all walks of life and the many companies that were sending their executives to learn their precious secrets had me psyched to change my life.

Unfortunately (or fortunately, I’ve determined), after being sold on their “product”, I realized that people who live paycheck to paycheck, no matter how worthy or talented they are, would not be considered if they couldn’t pay a costly initial fee of something like a thousand dollars.

After briefly sharing our situations in the group and feeling like the sensitive leaders sympathized and couldn’t wait to help us, I then found out that a payment plan wasn’t offered to make that possible. I was asked to think about anyone I could who would loan me the money, but, “sorry, we just can’t do that” …

That’s when I logically concluded that they were more interested in helping themselves than in helping people with special capabilities but have low incomes, which affect credit and other opportunities. I am now in a better place, and am thankful I didn’t get sucked into this organization. I also worship and believe in God, and have witnessed or heard of miracles that no mortal is capable of performing.