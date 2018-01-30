Fan defends Kristin Kreuk’s role in NXIVM

Guest View By A Fan of Kreuk

Kristin Kreuk WB Upfront for the 2003-2004 season, at The New York Sheraton. 5-15-03 John Spellman / Retna Ltd.

Kristin Kreuk









If Kristin Kreuk was used as recruiting material for NXIVM, she sucked at it.

I used to frequent her forums quite a bit several years ago (more so than today), and I can tell you almost all of her fans despised her association with NXIVM and made their opinion known by posting about it.

Even when her website, “Girls By Design,” was still around, most of the girls who she came to know didn’t want anything to do with NXIVM.

The only person I think she successfully recruited, as a long term participant, would be Allison Mack, and Allison made her own bed, which had nothing to do with Kristin.

Also, I think it is pretty clear that Kristin doesn’t believe in a polyamorous lifestyle (being in at least two long term monogamous relationships), nor did she find the statutory rape allegations against Keith Raniere something worthy of a so-called ethical leader. I’m basing this conclusion on a recent article here: https://www.thestar.com/entertainment/television/2017/12/09/i-never-felt-safe-on-set-canadian-actors-on-changing-the-culture-of-harassment.html.

Is this unfortunate rascal, Keith Raniere legally unable to distinguish whether or not he has committed criminal acts?

Keith Raniere

In it she says the following:

And she says the culture is changing as well. “Being female, the minute I was 14 or 15 years old, it starts by being bugged on the street the minute you hit puberty by adult men when you are so clearly a child,” Kreuk says. “So it starts happening when you’re so young. And as I grew up I started to believe that it was part of my job to handle that. And going into the industry that it was normal.

So, from these words alone, it is obvious to me, at least, that Kristin would find the notion that Raniere manipulated a 12 year old girl who he was tutoring into having sex with him when he was around 30 years old rather appalling.