By Darth Van Douche

Volleyball does not figure into Keith Raniere's future.

The only reason people fell for VanDouche is because they trusted their friends who trusted their friends who trusted their friends, etc., who brought them into it. In other words, VanDouche relied on the credibility that friends have with each other and never on himself.

When Barbara Bouchey left Keith Raniere, he attacked her with multiple lawsuits, had a criminal complaint filed against her for computer trespassing , and, according to one witness, tried to lure her to Mexico where she would be falsely imprisoned.

Once they got into a closed door environment conducive to thought reform and love bombing, it was a slow boil-the-frog attempt that manipulated the chemicals in the brain until they eventually bought the idea that they were better off taking an unending set of courses and sleeping with the con-man.

Mariana and Keith Alan Raniere in Mexico in late 2017.

If they had taken the time to look into his past and seen the trouble with the law and the failed businesses, anyone of them that had a modicum of critical thinking would have realized that it was just another multilevel marketing scam. This time, instead of Consumers Buyline or some lame vitamin shop, he took on the persona of a spiritual “guru” of the human potential movement. Yeah, sure. Some guy with his background all of a sudden became this great ethical teacher who had found the path to enlightenment and creating a noble civilization.

In the old days, he only had one day for his birthday celebration. Then it expanded to Vanguard Week - which was actually 10 days.

When you look back on it, after your mind is wiped of the garbage they put into it, you can only realize how conned you were to fall for such a charlatan.

Keith with the late Pam Cafritz.

Back in the 1990s Keith Raniere wanted to learn how to gamble and he lost a lot of money at it as well.