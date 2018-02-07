Scarrom: Frank Report article about Kreuk speaking up is ‘little more than nonsense’

[Editor’s note: I like to give contrasting views. the following has already appeared as a comment on a post I wrote earlier today suggesting Kristin Kreuk speak out – for her own sake – about Keith Raniere. I did separate each of the author’s comments to make them easier to follow].

By Scarrom

I fail to see your logic [on Kristin Kreuk].

[You wrote ]‘She let NXIVM use her name and image to bring in scores of people. I know, I was there. She was star #1.’

NXIVM brought in scores of people by various means, at least according to their own figures. Where is the evidence for the causal link that Kristin brought in “scores of people” due to her association? I am aware that Kristin recruited three people.

Only Allison Mack remains in NXIVM. Rick Ross has stated that cults hide behind organizational fronts of legitimate businesses. Implying or implicitly conflating that she brought in scores of people into NXIVM to take self-improvement courses with the notion that she brought in scores of women into a “sex cult” is simply bad journalism. Many people take one or two of these type of courses and never return.

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‘Maybe she slept with Keith Raniere’

Kristin never slept with him. I know. How I know is irrelevant. Also, you have another source stating that Kristin was never a member of Keith’s harem in your article posted several months ago

here: https://frankreport.com/2016/02/08/source-kreuk-never-in-keiths-harem-other-celebrities-are-in-nxivm/.

So I don’t see how speculation into this aspect of her life is relevant anymore. It only serves to sully her character.

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‘When this explodes – and it will – she will, unavoidably, go down as part of NXIVM history…’

She is already part of NXIVM history. The key word is “history”. She’s been gone from it for several years now – at least since 2012 – and has moved on with her life. She has no relevance to DOS. She was never part of the inner core. And she had no knowledge of any of the financial misbehaving and other illegal criminal activities of Raniere and company. Guilt by association is an ad hominem logical fallacy.

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‘I have more respect for Allison Mack or Nicki Clyne than for Keith Raniere or Kristin Kreuk.’

Well this is just stupid and shows your bias. You have more respect for a woman (Allison) who is second in command to Raniere in DOS and who even you have speculated married the other (Nicki) to keep from being deported? Sara Edmondson had been in the cult longer, was in it before her and remained well in it after Kristin left – she even called Lauren Salzman best friend who was also a bridesmaid at her wedding – and even she didn’t know about the branding, yet here you are attacking someone who left several years ago like she’s part and parcel to these secretive machinations when at most her involvement was simply at the level of believing that the group was for the advancement of ethics and self-improvement.

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“Kreuk and Raniere are hiding.”

More idiotic conflation between two unequal characters in this saga that serves no purpose except to sully the former. Kreuk has been living in Toronto for five years now. She worked on “Beauty and the Beast” for four years and just recently finished filming a ten episode series called “Burden of Truth” which she also executive produced.

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“And Kreuk was the first celebrity of NXIVM; used to build NXIVM.”

This is not true. Mark Vicente, Mark Hildreth and Sarah Edmondson were all in it prior to her. All of them were (minor) celebrities in the entertainment industry. I believe Linda Evans was also associated to it before her. She could be considered the “biggest current star” they had taking and coaching courses when she was in it, but Tom Cruise to Scientology she is and never was.

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“She was used to abuse women.”

More ludicrous guilt by association.

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This article was little more than nonsense and essentially an ad hominem against someone who hasn’t been relevant to NXIVM for several years and certainly has no relevance to its most recent events. It serves only to sully the content of this site. It also smells of an attempt to use a person’s celebrity for their own purposes.

Ironically, something like the author claims NXIVM did to her.