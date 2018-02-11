Monte Blu: When Vanguard rapes…

[Editor’s note: it is probably not necessary to state this but the opinions of Monte Blu are entirely her own. That they are published her on Frank Report – although detestable to most readers – is that I get very few articles that defend Keith Raniere and for the sake of balance it is important to publish them. It might also help readers better understand Keith Raniere’s perspectives.]

By Monte Blu

In Jness class, where Keith taught that women can achieve their first orgasm when they are raped, he did not to suggest that rape is always a good thing.

Keith was trying to teach something they hadn’t thought of. It’s not that women don’t want to be raped, but, rather, women don’t want to be raped by someone unattractive.

But what is repulsive can become attractive during rape. Orgasm ensues and consent occurs through orgasm.

What does it mean if a woman is raped and learns to have orgasms? Put another way, suppose a blind woman was raped and got her eyesight restored? Would you still oppose rape in that case?

Keith is teaching relativity. He is not condoning rape but saying rape can be a remedy better than what it cures. Sometimes what is profitable for the soul is painful to the body. But in the case of a woman enjoying orgasm[s] while being raped – it is not painful, unless she feels shame afterwards.

Keith was trying to teach her not to be embarrassed or ashamed.

If I err not, it was Keith who coined the term, ‘rapegasm’ to express the subtle joy a woman experiences when what began as coercion, ended with joyous acceptance, compliance and retroactive consent via orgasm[s].

Suppose you have a frigid woman. If rape warms her, isn’t it logical to ask, how much pain did she get from rape versus how much pleasure she gets the rest of her life from orgasms?

Keith suggested that a frigid woman can be a tigress through one rape by a superior man. She becomes empowered through the rape of a superior man.

Of course men who rape women have to be wise and attractive. Keith is both. A rape by Vanguard is not rape like in the Bible. Vanguard possesses divine seed; it is capable of birthing an avatar child. Mary, mother of Jesus, was gladdened to be lifted up to the highest – when God raped her. Keith is not some fanfaron who rapes women for pleasure. Keith is unselfish.

Was it rape when the Romans stole the Sabine women and carried them across the threshold of Rome? Was it rape when a Biblical Jew took a 12 year old girl to his tent and came to ‘know her’?

Zeus raped Antiope, Europa, Hera and Leda. All benefited from it immensely. As did Rindr when raped by Odin.

What starts as rape becomes betrothal with penetration and marriage by orgasm. This is what the Muslims attempt to convey when they sanction temporary marriages. This is what is meant by conjugal rights.

Monte Blu says Keith teaches that women don't want to be raped by someone unattractive.

Monte Blu says Keith teaches that women don’t want to be raped by someone unattractive.

When the woman accepts via orgasm, she becomes his slave. This is her way of spiritually accepting divinity. He has an orgasm and gives his divine seed which means he owns her. Of course the secret teaching is that only superior men should be legally allowed to commit rape. The inferior man should be severely punished for rape.

This is divine law. The superior man has superior seed and must implant that seed in as many women as he can. This means taking women away from inferior men who might possess them. How can anyone call this rape?

It is natural law. Because you all want to be political correct you will scream and howl but deep down you know Keith is right. He is not only my Vanguard but he is your Vanguard.

He belongs to the world and all women belong to him.

When Vanguard rapes, it for a different reason than a bestial man. Vanguard is improving the human race.

Keith Raniere is a superior man, says Monte Blu.