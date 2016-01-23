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NXIVM/Raniere/Bronfman DocumentsThe Cult of Keith Raniere

Series: Questions students should ask Vanguard to determine is he honest or a liar [#1]

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Frank Parlato
Keith Raniere would decide who would be probed, according to his longtime legal liaison, Kristin Keeffe. Keeffe later fled from the NXIVM cult and is said to be in hiding.

In the following posts, I will pose a series of “Questions” for your Vanguard.

The ultimate goal is to determine if Vanguard is truthful or a liar.

If he is truthful, he might be pleased to answer questions based on comments he has publicly made or caused to have published since some have called him a conman and a shady Svengali.

Vanguard is invited to answer the questions and email them to me at frankparlato@gmail.com and I will publish them unedited and unabridged.

The questions, however, are meant for prospective students [or current students] to ask Vanguard before they become a disciple, tender money to him, or follow his advice on life and ethics.