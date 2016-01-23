Series: Questions students should ask Vanguard to determine is he honest or a liar [#1]

In the following posts, I will pose a series of “Questions” for your Vanguard.

The ultimate goal is to determine if Vanguard is truthful or a liar.

If he is truthful, he might be pleased to answer questions based on comments he has publicly made or caused to have published since some have called him a conman and a shady Svengali.

Vanguard is invited to answer the questions and email them to me at frankparlato@gmail.com and I will publish them unedited and unabridged.

The questions, however, are meant for prospective students [or current students] to ask Vanguard before they become a disciple, tender money to him, or follow his advice on life and ethics.