Photo Gallery of The Women of Raniere part #1

Gina Molita

Gina Melita. claims Keith Raniere in his mid 20’s had sex with her when she was 15.

She later turned on the rapist but not until it was expedient to do so.

Gina Hutchinson. Her sister and friends claims Raniere had sex with her when she was 15. She later committed suicide. Raniere was blamed by sister.

12 year old girl did not understand Mr. Raniere's sexual teachings.

Rhiannon. Claims Raniere had sex with her 60 times when she wasw 12. Raniere was 30.

Pam Cafritz - lives with Raniere. Said to be his wing woman.

Pam Cafritz – lives with Raniere. Said to be his wing woman.

Barbara Jeske died of cancer a few years ago. Ask Keith if he diagnosed her ailment ad carpel tunnel syndrome which delayed her going to a medical doctor.

Lifelong harem member, Barbara Jeske, died recently of brain cancer.

Karen Unterreiner almost had several of Keith's love children.....

Longtime harem member Karen Underreiner.

Longtime harem member, she left Raniere in 2014. She had Raniere's son.

Longtime harem member, she left Raniere in 2014. She had Raniere’s son.

For eight years he was Raniere's number #1 wife. he promised her a female child who would be an avatar, she said. No child was born. She is now an enemy of Raniere.

For eight years he was Raniere’s number #1 wife. he promised her a female child who would be an avatar, she said. No child was born. She is now an enemy of Raniere.

Nancy Salzman his longtime business partner, disciple.

When Keith Raniere saw Christine Marie he said he knew at once she was the chosen one. She didn't agree and escaped back in 1998

Christine Marie met Raniere but chose to flee from him when he tried to make unnatural demands on her.

Barbara Bouchey was as truthful as Keith Raniere is dishonest. When they met, he lied to her. Ultimately she got away from him.

Longtime number #1 wife. She lent him more than $1.6 million. Raniere lost it. She is now an enemy of Raniere.

Mariana was spied on by her sister Daniela

Mariana Fernandez, Raniere’s current #1 wife.

Camila Fernandez lives nest door with Karen Underreiner. Ex harem members say she is being groomed for Raniere. She will be or already is the third sister to be part of his harem.

Karen Abney, a longtime member of NXIVM, and was Kristin Snyder's coach.

Karen Abney longtime faithful Raniere acolyte left the group.

Raniere disciple and one-time alleged Raniere bed partner Sara Bronfamn

Raniere disciple and alleged sex partner and harem member Clare Bronfman.

Esther Carlson has dedicated her life to teaching the truth of Keith Raniere.

Esther Chiaponne Carlson left Alaska thinking she would be Raniere’s only girlfriend. Was persuaded to join harem.

Sevtlana Kotlin, Left Raniere when she found out she was not his only girlfriend. Now an enemy of Raniere.

Dawn Morrison

Dawn Morrison; harem member.

Loretta Garza: for Mr. Raniere's 'chosen one' status. But she can still serve as a slave master for the younger women.

Loretta Garza, harem member.

This foolish lady, Siobhan Hotaling, was offered the chance to fuck Keith Raniere and have his avatar child, Because she is gay, she turned him down. He immediately announced that she had an "ethical breach".

Siobahn Hotaling a lesbian devotee of Raniere.

Ivy Nevares was made fun of by Keith and Lauren because she believed in Keith.

Ivy Navarres, harem member.

Michelle Salzman, Raniere allegedly bedded her with her mother's consent.

Michelle Salzman, Raniere allegedly bedded her with her mother’s consent.

Lauren Salzman., Raniere allegedly [sequentially] bedded Lauren along with her sister Michelle and her mother Nancy.

Allison Mack, slave and slave master.

Allison Mack actress, alleged harem member.

Kristin Kreuk said not to be in Raniere's harem. Is she a coach at NXIVM?

Kristin Kreuk, alleged harem member

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Sarah Edmondson, actress, follower of Raniere. Kristin Keeffe said that no one who worked with Raniere and who was female was not bedded by him.





to be continued….