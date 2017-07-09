More than 30 lawsuits and counting: If he’s so smart and honest, why does Raniere always sue – and does he never win?

This is just a preliminary list of the lawsuits that Raniere – and his various minions and companies – have been involved in over the years. But Vanguard has been involved in more than 30 lawsuits and in later posts, we will show how and why he lost almost every one….

Just ask yourself: How many lawsuits have you ever been involved in – you who are not nearly so ethical or smart as Master Raniere?

New York State v. Consumers’ Buyline

Helen Rhodes Et Al v Consumers’ Buyline – Class-action lawsuit

Arkansas v Consumers’ Buyline

Virginia v Consumers’ Buyline

Raniere v. Natalie – Intervention in bankruptcy case

Salzman v. Natalie – Intervention in bankruptcy case

Keeffe v. Natalie – Intervention in bankruptcy case

NXIVM v. Rick Ross Et Al

NXIVM v. Sutton – A spin-off from the Ross case

NXIVM v. Interfor – A spin-off from the Rick Ross case

NXIVM v. John Hochman – A spin-off from the Rick Ross case

NXIVM Et Al v. O’Hara

Bronfman v. O’Hara – Intervention in bankruptcy case)

NXIVM v. Metroland

People v. O’Hara – Albany County Criminal Case

Sitrick and Company Inc. v. NXIVM Corporation – Unpaid bill

Salzman v. Continental Airlines – Lost computer

Bronfman v. O’Hara – Intervention in bankruptcy case

Precision v. Plyam Et Al

Bronfman v. Yuri Plyam – Intervention in bankruptcy case

Bronfman v. Plyam – Intervention in bankruptcy case

NXIVM v. Dones – Intervention in bankruptcy case

NXIVM v. Woolhouse – Intervention in bankruptcy case

NXIVM v. Bouchey – Intervention in bankruptcy case

NXIVM v. Bouchey – NYS Supreme Court

Bronfman v. Bouchey – NYS Supreme Court

NXIVM v. Bouchey – California SLAM case

Bronfman v. Parlato – NYS Supreme Court

NXIVM v. Canaprobe – Montreal, CA

NXIVM v. Natalie Et Al – Civil Computer Trespass Case

People v. Natalie Et Al – Criminal Computer Trespass Case

Law Firms v. NXIVM – For unpaid bills

Raniere v Keeffe

Raniere v. Microsoft

Raniere v. AT&T

Believe it or not, there are more lawsuits than the ones on this list. And there are also various complaints that Raniere and his cohorts have filed against his “enemies” with a variety of federal and state agencies to force them to go through various administrative hearings.

Just like we did with the posts regarding the 50+ members of DOS, we will be supplementing this post over the course of the next week. And the additional information will show how Raniere screwed up every case at some point in time – which resulted in a loss or no collected judgments.

No one really knows how much money Raniere has wasted trying to inflict harm upon his “enemies” but a conservative estimate is that it exceeds $50 million.