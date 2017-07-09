More than 30 lawsuits and counting: If he’s so smart and honest, why does Raniere always sue – and does he never win?
This is just a preliminary list of the lawsuits that Raniere – and his various minions and companies – have been involved in over the years. But Vanguard has been involved in more than 30 lawsuits and in later posts, we will show how and why he lost almost every one….
Just ask yourself: How many lawsuits have you ever been involved in – you who are not nearly so ethical or smart as Master Raniere?
New York State v. Consumers’ Buyline
Helen Rhodes Et Al v Consumers’ Buyline – Class-action lawsuit
Arkansas v Consumers’ Buyline
Virginia v Consumers’ Buyline
Raniere v. Natalie – Intervention in bankruptcy case
Salzman v. Natalie – Intervention in bankruptcy case
Keeffe v. Natalie – Intervention in bankruptcy case
NXIVM v. Rick Ross Et Al
NXIVM v. Sutton – A spin-off from the Ross case
NXIVM v. Interfor – A spin-off from the Rick Ross case
NXIVM v. John Hochman – A spin-off from the Rick Ross case
NXIVM Et Al v. O’Hara
Bronfman v. O’Hara – Intervention in bankruptcy case)
NXIVM v. Metroland
People v. O’Hara – Albany County Criminal Case
Sitrick and Company Inc. v. NXIVM Corporation – Unpaid bill
Salzman v. Continental Airlines – Lost computer
Bronfman v. O’Hara – Intervention in bankruptcy case
Precision v. Plyam Et Al
Bronfman v. Yuri Plyam – Intervention in bankruptcy case
Bronfman v. Plyam – Intervention in bankruptcy case
NXIVM v. Dones – Intervention in bankruptcy case
NXIVM v. Woolhouse – Intervention in bankruptcy case
NXIVM v. Bouchey – Intervention in bankruptcy case
NXIVM v. Bouchey – NYS Supreme Court
Bronfman v. Bouchey – NYS Supreme Court
NXIVM v. Bouchey – California SLAM case
Bronfman v. Parlato – NYS Supreme Court
NXIVM v. Canaprobe – Montreal, CA
NXIVM v. Natalie Et Al – Civil Computer Trespass Case
People v. Natalie Et Al – Criminal Computer Trespass Case
Law Firms v. NXIVM – For unpaid bills
Raniere v Keeffe
Raniere v. Microsoft
Raniere v. AT&T
Believe it or not, there are more lawsuits than the ones on this list. And there are also various complaints that Raniere and his cohorts have filed against his “enemies” with a variety of federal and state agencies to force them to go through various administrative hearings.
Just like we did with the posts regarding the 50+ members of DOS, we will be supplementing this post over the course of the next week. And the additional information will show how Raniere screwed up every case at some point in time – which resulted in a loss or no collected judgments.
No one really knows how much money Raniere has wasted trying to inflict harm upon his “enemies” but a conservative estimate is that it exceeds $50 million.