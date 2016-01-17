Docs: Bouchey Court Filings; Reveal specious case, possible Bronfman criminality
Below are links to several significant documents concerning the criminal case against Barbara Bouchey who was charged by a special prosecutor with curious links to the Bronfman’s attorney.
Bouchey allegedly made a single visit to a social media page of NXIVM’s that is password protected. Clare Bronfman made the criminal complaint.
Study these documents to get an inside view of what appears to be a true criminal case – but with the alleged criminal being the victim and the complaining witness being the actual criminal.
Clayton Attorney_Ex A_Prosecutor Trexler Order
Clayton Attorney_Ex C_Judge Breslin Order
Clayton Attorney_Ex D_Prosecutor Leonard Affirmation
Clayton Attorney_Ex A_Prosecutor Leonard Order
]Clayton Bouchey_ Exh A to D (1)