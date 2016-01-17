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NXIVM/Raniere/Bronfman DocumentsThe Cult of Keith Raniere

Docs: Bouchey Court Filings; Reveal specious case, possible Bronfman criminality

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Frank Parlato
She later turned on the rapist but not until it was expedient to do so.

 

Below are links to several significant documents concerning the criminal case against Barbara Bouchey who was charged by a special prosecutor with curious links to the Bronfman’s attorney.

Bouchey allegedly made a single visit to a social media page of NXIVM’s that is password protected. Clare Bronfman made the criminal complaint.

Study these documents to get an inside view of what appears to be a true criminal case – but with the alleged criminal being the victim and the complaining witness being the actual criminal.

Clayton Attorney_Ex A_Prosecutor Trexler Order

Clayton Attorney Affirmation

Clayton Bouchey Affidavit

Clayton Attorney_Ex C_Judge Breslin Order

Clayton Attorney_Ex D_Prosecutor Leonard Affirmation

Clayton Attorney_Ex A_Prosecutor Leonard Order

]Clayton Bouchey_ Exh A to D (1)

Clayton Bouchey_ Exh E to K (1)