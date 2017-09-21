Second, ‘FINAL’ letter from Mexican lawyer threatens DOS woman: ‘The criminal investigations will increase’!

The Mexican law firm of Olmedo Gaxiola & Abogados, S.C. has sent a second letter to a US citizen in an attempt to extort her silence.

While the law firm suspiciously does not name their clients in their letter, a source tells Frank Report it’s the the same law firm assisting Emiliano Salinas and Alex Betancourt in their legal battles in Mexico.

Olmedo, Gaxiola & Abogados was reportedly retained to try to silence Toni Zarratini in Monterrey, and if he cannot be silenced, imprisoned.

ESP’s preferred way to deal with its “enemies” is to have false criminal charges brought against them by filing untrue statements with authorities – and possibly with a dose of bribery.

In an earlier post, we published the law firm’s letter to a 20-something year old woman who escaped from DOS and was badly abused by the cult of Keith Raniere. The cult is financed by Emiliano Salinas and Clare Bronfman.

Today I received by text a copy of a second, final letter from the law firm:

Ms. [Name redacted]

You are the only person receiving this letter. This overture is against my better judgement as I feel there is little probability of success yet more expense, but I am writing you on my clients’ behalf. If you do not respond affirmatively to this letter by 3:00 pm September 19th I will need to proceed as previously required. I will then not contact you informally again.

My clients want to give you this opportunity to cooperate and minimize the impact on your life. The criminal investigations will increase in number, and thoroughness, and will not stop until justice is served. This will not go away.

The group with which you are involved contains individuals who have already served prison time, others who are currently indicted, and some that face extradition proceedings. The others are under investigation for quite serious crimes. The form of justice to which they subscribe is trial and conviction by media, personal opinion, and abuse of power. They appear to have no issue with committing a crime when it suites [sic] them. They use the actions of others to justify this. Whether the person they target is right or wrong, this method of persecution is very wrongful. You must separate from them completely to mitigate the effects on yourself.

Please divest yourself from this wrongfulness and this group. Please write to me affirmatively by the above deadline indicating you will cooperate fully. I can also help you with any criminal investigations within the United States.

Sincerely,

Lic. Ricardo M. Olmedo Gaxiola

The deadline (3 pm, September 19) has passed.

It is my understanding the DOS victim did not respond to the Mexican lawyer.

In an upcoming post, I will attempt to explain why that was a wise thing to do.