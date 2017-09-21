Follow up by Mexican Journalist adds heat to hot iron on Salinas’ master-slave cult









Syndicated Mexican journalist, Francisco Rodriguez wrote, ‘El Culto De Emiliano Salinas Occeli: Amenazas, Dinero Y Sexo’ [‘The cult of Emiliano Salinas Occeli: threats, money and sex’].





He followed up with more information for his Mexican readers in his article entitled “Trump – EPN, relaciones amo – esclavo” (Trump – EPN, master-slave relations).





Mr. Rodriguez writes for the newspaper, El Heraldo de San Luis Potosi, as well as other print and online media including, Informate.com, Indice Politico, El Independiente de Hidalgo, and Peninsular Digital.





El Heraldo, established in 1942, is one of the largest newspapers in greater San Luis Potosi, population 1 million plus.





Mr. Rodriguez’s latest entire story here .





The pertinent section is republished below:





Trump – EPN, master-slave relations





By Redaccion El Heraldo SLP on September 10, 2017





Flamboyant Index:

….

On the cult of Emiliano Salinas Occeli, Carlos Salinas de Gortari’s eldest son, I received the following information, which expands on the previous delivery:

“Executive Success Program (ESP) began in Mexico in 2008. It was opened by Emiliano Salinas and Alejandro Betancourt (who is the son of the personal accountant of Manuel Espinosa Iglesias) and training classes were sold to millionaires who were not allowed to talk about what they were taught. In Monterrey the brand was brought by Edgar Boone, possibly in 2007, after the opening of the Mexico City center.

And now they are also in Guadalajara. Among the outstanding children are the two Salinas de Gortari (Emiliano and Cecilia), Fox, Fabiola de la Madrid, wife of Federico de La Madrid, Alejandra González Anaya, owner of the company Aníma Inc. and sister of the director general of Pemex, José Antonio González Anaya, former director of the IMSS and undersecretary of finance. Aníma has won millions, contracted by Tourism and by the DF, to make festivals like the Day of the Dead.

ESP has opened centers in Los Angeles, Vancouver, New York and three in Mexico. They invite people to participate but, from the very outset, participants must take an oath of secrecy. The theme is to change the thinking model to a form of mechanized persuasion to start any kind of business that rewards Keith Raniere, the mastermind of this model.

Mr. Raniere claims to be the man with the highest IQ in the world. New members are told this about Mr. Raniere but after a search in the Guinness Book of Records, Mr. Raniere’s name does not appear there. Among the businesses that Emiliano Salinas now handles are oil, energy, tax returns, real estate, entertainment, among others. The corporate name is Prorsus Capital.

ESP was sued in the United States and so renamed NXIVM to divert attention from its problems. Raniere’s most loyal followers are the daughters of the owner of Seagrams (Forbes) and with the money from the Seagrams emporium, he is able to pay lawyers and buy judges to let his company do its work (There are several links related to the topic).

Cecilia Salinas Occeli – also daughter of the Innombrable – runs a Rainbow Multicultural Education Center, where children are encouraged to become part of this group. The children are also taught different languages ​​and cultures.

JNess is a group of women (now the most dangerous) who became – or had always been – a way to recruit women into providing something compromising, to have sex with Keith Raniere and, thus, be closer to his teachings. The program is called DOS – dominant-over-submissive – which means that the recruit is required to be available 24/7 to their master for when they are offered anything in Albany, and the collateral is used to blackmail them if they want to leave or they want to go to the police, or just to talk about it.

In Mexico, the existence pf DOS has been denied and the information that circulates in the networks with testimonies of how they mark to the young recruits with a red iron with the initials of KR in the pubic area, and of how they closed two centers, the one in Vancouver and the one in Los Angeles for that reason.

The director of the Center of Vancouver closed it because she considered the branding practice immoral – and the same thing happened in Los Angeles. Today, NXIVM has sued many people who left the group, thereby frightening all the other women who have wanted to give up and leave.

Now the fear is that ESP’s operations in Mexico may close since they are a great source of recruits, given the relationships of the main players, the Salinas … Just as there is the Jness group for women, there is the equivalent for men where, in addition to paying fortunes for the regular courses, they receive special instruction to pursue their dream and stop being ‘parasites of society.”

Spanish version of pertinent section of article [as translated above].

Índice Flamígero

…. Sobre el culto de Emiliano Salinas Occeli, primogénito de Carlos Salinas de Gortari, recibí la siguiente información que amplía la que le ofrecí aquí en la entrega anterior:

“Executive Success Program (ESP) comenzó en México en 2008. Marca registrada por Emiliano Salina y Alejandro Betancourt (quien es hijo del contador personal de Manuel Espinosa Iglesias cuando se hizo la recompra de Bancomer y ganó millonadas por no hablar del tema). En Monterrey la marca la trajo Edgar Boom, posiblemente en 2007; después de abrió la Ciudad de México. Y ahora están también en Guadalajara. Entre los hijos sobresalientes están los dos Salinas de Gortari (Emiliano y Cecilia), Fox, Fabiola de la Madrid, esposa de Federico de La Madrid, Alejandra González Anaya, dueña de la empresa Aníma Inc. y hermana del director general de Pemex, José Antonio González Anaya, antes director del IMSS y subsecretario de Hacienda. Aníma ha ganado millonadas, contratada por Turismo y por el DF, para hacer festivales como el del Día de Muertos.

ESP ha abierto centros en Los Ángeles, Vancouver, Nueva York y tres en México. Invitan a participar, pero desde la introducción hacen juramento de secrecía. El tema es cambiar el modelo de pensamiento hacia una forma de convencimiento mecanizado para iniciar cualquier tipo de negocios que le reditúe a Keith Raniere, el cerebro de este modelo. El señor Raniere dice ser el hombre con el IQ más alto del mundo. Así comienzan a convencer a los nuevos integrantes, pero después de una búsqueda en el Guinness Book of Records, el señor Raniere no aparece. Entre los negocios que ahora maneja Emiliano Salinas están petróleo, energía, retorno de taxes, bienes raíces, entretenimiento, entre otros. El corporativo se llama Prorsus Capital. ESP está demandado en Estados Unidos y por tal le cambiaron el nombre a NXIVM para desviar problemas. Sus más leales seguidoras son las hijas del dueño de Seagrams (Forbes) y con el dinero del emporio Seagrams se pagan abogados y se compran jueces para que los dejen trabajar. (hay varios links relacionados con el tema).

Cecilia Salinas Occeli –también hija del Innombrable– dirige un centro de educación multicultural Rainbow, en donde inducen a los niños desde pequeños a que sean parte de este grupo y les enseñan diversos idiomas y culturas. JNess que es un grupo de mujeres (hoy el más peligroso) que se convirtió o siempre ha sido un modelo de recluta para acercar a mujeres que tienen que entregar un colateral, ya sea un video desnudas o algo comprometedor, para tener relaciones sexuales con Keith Raniere y así estar más cerca de sus enseñanzas. El programa se llama DOS, Dominant over Service, lo que se traduce en que la recluta tiene la obligación de estar a la disposición 24/7 de su domador(a) para cuando se les ofrezca cualquier cosa en Albany, y el colateral para poder chantajearlas si se quieren salir o quieren ir a la policía, o simplemente por hablar del tema.

En México se ha negado y la información que circula en las redes con testimonios de cómo marcan a las chavas reclutas con un hierro candente con las iniciales de KR en la parte púbica, y de cómo se cerraron dos centros, el de Vancouver y el de Los Ángeles por ese motivo. La directora del Centro de Vancouver lo cerró por considerar amoral esta práctica y lo mismo hizo Los Ángeles. Hoy NXIVM la tiene demandada, y así tienen amedrentadas a todas las mujeres que han querido desistir y salirse del grupo. Ahora el temor es que México cierre ya que es una gran fuente de reclutas, dadas las relaciones de los principales actores, los Salinas… Así como existe el grupo Jness para mujeres, existe el equivalente para hombres en donde además de pagar fortunas por los cursos se les instruye para perseguir su sueño y dejar de ser ‘parásitos de la sociedad’.”