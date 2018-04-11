Raniere to be arraigned Friday the 13th 2 pm in Brooklyn Federal Court!

Keith Alan Raniere [AKA 57005-177] will be arraigned in US District Court in the Eastern District of New York this Friday, the 13th day of April, at 2 pm (EDT).

With Magistrate Judge Loius Bloom on vacation; the presiding magistrate judge will be Magistrate Judge Steven L. Tiscione

Judge Tiscione

Here is some bio info on the man who will decided whether Keith Raniere gets bail:

The Honorable Steven L. Tiscione was appointed to be a U.S. Magistrate Judge for the Eastern District of New York on March 21, 2016. He graduated from Yale Law School in 2002 and received his Bachelor of Arts degree majoring in History and English Literature from Hofstra University in 1999. He served as a law clerk to then Chief District Judge Edward R. Korman, Eastern District of New York; and the Honorable Reena Raggi, United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit. Judge Tiscione also worked as a litigation associate for Proskauer Rose LLP and Solomon, Zauderer, Ellenhorn, Frischer & Sharp.

Immediately prior to his appointment, Judge Tiscione was an Assistant United States Attorney in the Eastern District of New York for more than 10 years, rising to the position of Chief of the International Narcotics and Money Laundering Section. He was responsible for prosecuting many of the Office’s most complex and significant narcotics trafficking and money laundering cases. Judge Tiscione is a three-time recipient of the Organized Crime & Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) Award of Excellence, the Federal Law Enforcement Foundation’s Prosecutor of the Year Award, the Federal Drug Agent Foundation’s “True American Hero Award” and the prestigious Attorney General’s Award for Exceptional Service.