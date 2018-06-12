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Judge denies bail package for Raniere, Bronfman identified as co-conspirator

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Frank Parlato
Artist sketch of Raniere and Mack in court. She went from Lost in Oz to just plain lost.

By Chitra Selvaraj

Keith Raniere appeared in court today at the Eastern District of NY DOJ Courthouse at 2 pm for his scheduled court hearing. He presented a bail package to the judge and claimed he was in Mexico to be with the mother of his child. The judge did not buy that explanation –  and denied his bail package.

Clare Bronfman was not indicted today but was identified, not by name, but by description as a likely-to-be-named co-conspirator. A description of the criminal acts were the same ones Bronfman participated in with her soon-to-be co-defendants, Keith Raniere and Allison Mack.

More details to follow…

Note to Clare: Time to fuel up the jet!