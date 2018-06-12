Judge denies bail package for Raniere, Bronfman identified as co-conspirator

By Chitra Selvaraj

Keith Raniere appeared in court today at the Eastern District of NY DOJ Courthouse at 2 pm for his scheduled court hearing. He presented a bail package to the judge and claimed he was in Mexico to be with the mother of his child. The judge did not buy that explanation – and denied his bail package.

Clare Bronfman was not indicted today but was identified, not by name, but by description as a likely-to-be-named co-conspirator. A description of the criminal acts were the same ones Bronfman participated in with her soon-to-be co-defendants, Keith Raniere and Allison Mack.

More details to follow…

Note to Clare: Time to fuel up the jet!