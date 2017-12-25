Raniere says famous forensic psychiatrist evaluated sorority; Park Dietz says he was not hired to evaluate sorority

Dr. Park Dietz

Since about 2010, India Oxenberg has been a member of NXIVM. For a time, she commuted from LA to NXIVM headquarters in Albany, NY to attend their endless curriculum of expensive classes.

Then, in September 2016, she moved to Albany, NY to become a full time worker for NXIVM and take more classes. Despite working full time for the company, India still blew through her inheritance of more than $120,000 and went into debt to NXIVM by more than $100,000.

She also joined DOS, the secretive sorority that revolves around “master-slave” relationships, in which women face punishments, including physical ones, for not following a master’s order. Her master is Allison Mack, whose master is Keith Raniere.

20-20 asked the questions above. Here is Dr. Robert's response:

Dr. Danielle Roberts used a surgical device to brand India with a symbol containing Keith Raniere and Allison Mack’s initials on her groin. India provided blackmail-worthy material, such as naked photographs. Like the other women of DOS, India was told that the compromising information she provided would be publicly released if she disclosed its existence or did not do what she was told.

Raniere, whose followers are instructed to refer to him as “Vanguard,” urges his slave women to follow near-starvation diets of 500 to 800 calories a day to achieve the body shape he finds appealing. Some women who followed that diet have stopped menstruating and lost hair.

In spring 2017, India called her mother, Catherine Oxenberg, to say she was concerned because she had been losing large amounts of hair, and had not had a period in a year. In May, a doctor who examined India, then 25, told her that the severe diet she was following had jeopardized her ability to have children.

In June, Frank Report broke the news about DOS and its practice of branding women on the groin with Raniere’s initials. This made hundreds of NXIVM members aware for the first time of what DOS was all about – and many of them immediately quit NXIVM. Four months later, the New York Times reported the news which catapulted the branding cult into worldwide notoriety. Media scrutiny has been relentless ever since.

He was a very capable lover indeed - so said some women who had the pleasure of being mentored by the illustrious Vanguard.

Vanguard is always ready to play Volleyball. He claims he knows nothing about branding or anything like it…

Raniere left Albany to stay with a loyal follower in Monterrey, Mexico about the time that the Justice Department started a criminal investigation into him and his plethora of companies. Raniere had never been known to have visited Mexico before now.

Nxivm’s leaders posted statements on the website of Executive Success Programs, contending the secret sorority was not connected to NXIVM – and that Raniere was unaware of its practices.

In a letter posted on the Executive Success Programs website Keith Raniere writes, “[I]t is important to clarify the sorority is not part of NXIVM and that I am not associated with the group.”

But a text message sent much earlier by Mr. Raniere to one of the DOS slaves indicates he was aware that women were being branded with a symbol that contained his initials.

“Not initially intended as my initials but they rearranged it slightly for tribute,”

he wrote in that message. “(if it were abraham lincolns or bill gates initials no one

would care.)”

Another DOS slave saw Raniere was checking in via text when women were being branded, asking how they were doing.

NXIVM stated it has conducted an independent investigation of the sorority and determined the women in it are healthy and happy.

”Our experts, a forensic psychiatrist of international repute, psychologists and

ex-law enforcement say members of the sorority are thriving, healthy, happy, better

off and haven’t been coerced,” Raniere said in a statement.

The group did not name the experts.

Catherine Oxenberg said Dr. Park Dietz, a forensic psychiatrist of international repute, contacted her and said NXIVM hired him to evaluate India.

Dr. Dietz told the New York Times he has examined only one female participant in NXIVM, though he declined, citing issues of patient confidentiality, to confirm that it was India Oxenberg.

He said his initial examination of the woman [presumably India] had not found evidence of “brainwashing” and that she appeared “happy,” though troubled by what she described as false media reports about the group.

Dr. Dietz said NXIVM had not hired him to examine matters related to the

secret sorority [DOS], stating it was his understanding that the group “…is not a Nxivm entity but rather a private sorority of women.”

But Keith Raniere said: ”a forensic psychiatrist of international repute …. say[s] members of the sorority are thriving, healthy, happy, better off and haven’t been coerced.”

Is Dr. Park E. Dietz the “forensic psychiatrist of international repute” referred to by Raniere?

But how could he be, when he is not evaluating the sorority because the group “…is not a Nxivm entity but rather a private sorority of women.”?

Even if her were evaluating the sorority, Dietz says he is only evaluating one woman. How could he make any conclusion about the well being of the members of a sorority being “…thriving, healthy, happy, better off, and not coerced” unless he evaluated all the present and former members, some who have claimed they were coerced.

It seems that Dr. Dietz must not be the forensic psychiatrist of international repute, Raniere referred to in his letter.

There must be another famous forensic psychiatrist. Either that or Raniere is lying.