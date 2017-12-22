Part 3: NXIVM woman tells of Vanguard’s plans for the media war

How many women were coerced into being branded? Voluntary? No. Not at all.

part 3

By A NXIVM WOMAN

NXIVM, it will be seen, is a purely internal organization. In the past, Vanguard recognized outside interests and therefore limited the destructiveness of the cult. He might pit one against the other inside NXIVM, and Vanguard always plundered members. But now members are not fighting one another. Every member is united to keep the structure of NXIVM intact.

The ability to destroy is enhanced during times of war.

The very words “media war” has become misleading. It would probably be accurate to say that by becoming continuous, the media war has ceased to exist. Although the vast majority of ESP members understand it only in a shallower sense—this illustrates the inner meaning of Vanguard’s slogan: “He who has the most joy wins.”

Vanguard could be joyful when the whole world is lying about him. If it had been possible for members to set their scattered thoughts in order, they could understand this was the attitude of a human similar to themselves, but enormously more powerful, more systematic, less fear-ridden. It became irrelevant to consider what the media said.

Everyone in NXIVM knows they have a higher calling now then before they joined ESP. Compared with their former work, they are less avaricious, less tempted by luxury, hungrier for enlightenment, and, above all, more conscious of what they are doing and more intent on the Stripe Path. This last difference is cardinal. By comparison with that existing today, all their success of the past was half-hearted and inefficient.

Part of the reason for this – both the war and unison in sole pursuit of the Stripe Path is that it is now more important than ever that Vanguard keep members under constant surveillance. Every member, or at least every member important enough to be worth watching, could be kept for twenty-four hours a day under the eyes of a coach, or in class, or groups, subgroups or committees, or with Exploration of Meaning Practitioners. With DOS, with readiness, with masters over slaves, with branding, collateral and the Vow, and with all other channels of communication closed, the possibility of enforcing not only complete obedience, but complete uniformity of opinion on all subjects, now exists in NXIVM for the first time.

The media war means nothing other than the intolerance of suppressives of members’ right to be free to be Vanguard’s slaves.

There are only four ways in which a cult can fall from power. Either it is conquered from without by law enforcement because it has committed crimes, or it rules so inefficiently that members are stirred to leave, or revolt, or it allows a group of its members to come into prosperity through independent success, or it leader loses his own self-confidence and willingness to rule. These causes do not operate singly, and as a rule all four of them are present in some degree. Vanguard knew he must guard against all of them to remain in power permanently. Ultimately the determining factor he knew is the mental attitude of he, himself.

What opinions the members hold, or do not hold, he looks on as a matter of indifference. They can be granted intellectual liberty because they have no intellect.

Media reports, he tells them, have no objective existence, but survive only in written records and in human memories. The past is whatever the records and the memories agree upon. And since Vanguard is in full control of all legitimate data, [as opposed to fake news] and in equally full control of the minds of NXIVM members, it follows that truth is whatever Vanguard chooses to make it for his members.

The process has to be conscious, or it would not be carried out without the feeling of sufficient guilt, but it also has to be unconscious, or it would allow detection of its falsity.

Vanguard knows in which direction his members minds must be reformed; he therefore knows that he is playing tricks with reality; but by the exercise of hypnosis, he satisfies members that reality is not violated. For the secret of rulership is to combine member’s belief in his own infallibility, with the power to learn from his past mistakes.

There will be something further, more thrilling, beyond DOS, coming soon.