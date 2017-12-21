Guest View: Raniere forced Pam Cafritz to do bad things – to her body

Guest View: By A Witness of Keith’s ruination of Pam

You cannot do the the things Pam Cafritz did for Keith Raniere and not have it have it do bad things to your body.

Kieth would make Pam go sit in the car when he would have sex with Mariana Fernandez . How do you think that must of made her feel?

Pam was Keith pimp, but she still had a deep love for him. How did that make her feel?

Keith with the late Pam Cafritz.

Keith had time for Pam too sometimes. he trained her to pimp for him.

Keith had her run crazy miles and put her on crazy diets – that does crazy things to your body.

Pam worked day and night for Keith, while he had sex all night and slept all day (while she worked all day and night.) That does crazy things to your body.

Pam had to shove those feelings somewhere and when you do that to your body somethings got to give.

Pam was young in age but her body wasn’t, her mind wasn’t and her spirit wasn’t. Those parts of her body were old, worn out and tired, very tired.

At least her spirit is at peace, if she not in hell for all the bad deeds she did for her lover Keith.

The late Pam Cafritz died in Nov. 2016.

Pam got cancer and died at an early age.

Before he was Vanguard his mainstays in his harem were Pam, Karen and Barb, plus any little girls they could round up for him.

Before he was Vanguard his mainstays were Pam, Karen and Barb, plus any little girls they could round up.