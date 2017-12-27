As with the majority of Cult leaders – and that’s all Keith Raniere is – Keith is also more homosexual than he is heterosexual, and while that doesn’t always mean that one hates and wants to degrade women, this trait is often found in pathological males with mommy issues.

If Raniere even liked women, which he does not, he wouldn’t put them on starvation diet, brand them with his initials, abuse them mentally and torture them physically.

Sex with women for him is an act of hatred and violence, also rape, since these women are far too beaten down and debilitated in every aspect to even begin to give consent to sex with him. He’s a disgusting, homophobic brute who obviously blames women for his attraction to men and daily takes this out on all women of all ages who are unfortunate enough to know him or be around him.

Kieth Raniere around the time that Dani committed her ethical breach.

Is Keith Raniere more gay than straight? He does like to put women on near starvation diets to help get them flat chested and give them a boyish figure.

He created a cult disguised as a self help coaching group. He turned that into a sex cult and most reports are his main interest has been in women. Yet reports have surfaced that he has had affairs with boys and young men. A Frank Report correspondent has a photo of Keith in drag which is to be published at the appropriate time.