Christine Marie commends Angela Ucci for ‘brave stand’

When Keith Raniere saw Christine Marie he said he knew at once she was the chosen one. She didn't agree and escaped back in 1998

Christine Marie is refering to Angela Ucci’s comments, Angela Ucci: ‘Outs herself’; clarifies and defends Bouchey against critics

By Christine Marie

This is amazing.

What a brave and classy thing to do – sacrifice your anonymity to set the record straight for a fellow NXIVM survivor whose reputation was being unfairly, brutally and repeatedly knifed.

I hope that a public apology will be forthcoming, that Frank will delete the reposting of the false and negative comments designed to diminish from the positive post about Barbara, and that Frank will put new terms & conditions in place to make it a violation to do unfounded personal attacks against survivors.

Wow.

The cruel ways that this “knifing committee” has treated her (and I’m not singling out Susan), but frankly, this is an epic story in and of itself.

Angela, may your post be the beginning of a change, an increase in ethical behavior and support that survivors have for each other. I am hoping for more kindness, honesty, unity and love.