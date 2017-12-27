Critic of Bouchey: Asks 10 probing questions

[Editor’s note: In the interest of allowing full exchange of ideas or ‘data,’ I am posting the following. It probably requires a rebuttal. It seems that part of the problem with NXIVM was that ideas were not allowed to be debated. It was Keith’s way or no way. I can’t say I agree with the comments below, and it seems an unnecessary attack on a good person. It may have been written by Keith as a distraction. But it is better not to suppress but instead fully air, vet and rebut. As Barbara Bouchey proclaimed: She went into the arena. The arena is not for the faint of heart. This should be considered as part of the battle in the arena to bring out the truth about Keith Raniere. This intra-fighting of Expians may be necessary as part of the process. Since I allow criticism of myself to be published here {I find it amusing and I learn from it}, I think it is fair that a great anti-NXIVM warrior, such as Barbara Bouchey, withstand the crucible and presumably emerge victorious.]

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Barbara Bouchey will appear on panel in Albany.

Barbara Bouchey

Was There When She Was

Nothing in Angela Ucci’s “coming out” post changes my opinion one bit about Barbara Bouchey. Once again, I suggest that if anyone wants to really understand Barbara, all they have to do is read through her self-important, breath-taking life story at BarbaraBouchey.net.

Seriously, who writes that kind of stuff about themselves? And who creates a special website where people can go to read about how wonderful you are. (It’s kind of like starting your own fan club and hoping some fans will join)

And here’s a question for Christine Marie: Are you being paid – or have you ever been paid – to serve as a Media Coach by Barbara? A simple “Yes” or “No” will suffice – and rest assured, your answered will be fact-checked.

And lastly, here are some questions for Barbara herself (Maybe Christine can get answers for us since Saint Barbara doesn’t read trash like the Frank Report):

(1) – How much did you earn in total throughout the time that you “managed” the Bronfmans’ funds?

(2) – How many other NXIVM members did you have as clients during the time you were involved with the cult and how much did you earn in total for managing their money?

(3) – How much did you get paid from NXIVM throughout the time that you worked for them and did you declare all that money as income on your tax returns?

(4) – How many new members did you recruit for NXIVM and how much do you estimate they paid in fees for NXIVM classes? Have you done anything to repay any of those funds to those people?

(5) – Did you encourage or require your staff to attend NXIVM courses? Did you ever fire, demote, or fail to promote anyone for not doing so?

(6) – Did you have NXIVM make presentations to your non-NXIVM clients at your firm’s holiday parties?

(7) – Did you, in fact, max out all your credit cards just days/hours before you filed for bankruptcy?

(8) – What have you personally done to get anyone out of NXIVM since you left?

(9) – Did you ever state that you wanted to use Keith’s “tech” to start your own executive training program?

(10) – Are you still trying to negotiate a book deal to tell your story to the world?