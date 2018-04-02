Raniere held at Federal Transfer Center in Oklahoma City

Editor’s Note: This story was updated on April 4th to reflect some new information about Keith Raniere’s incarceration at the Federal Transfer Center in Oklahoma City, OK. Portions of the original story were based on the assumption that he was being housed in the adjacent Grady County facility, which is also used for federal prisoners who, like Raniere, are “in transit”.

Keith Raniere – accused of sex trafficking and forced labor – is being held at The Federal Transfer Center (FTC) in Oklahoma City according to public records.

The FTC is a United States federal prison for male and female inmates who are in the midst of being transferred to some other prison facility.

FTC Oklahoma City, OK

It is also Keith Raniere’s home, for now.

Located at 7410 South MacArthur Boulevard, its inmate population is about 1,400, one of whom is Keith Alan Raniere, who is known to his followers as Vanguard.

Raniere will be housed in a 2-man cell that will be locked during the overnight hours (10:00 PM – 6:00 AM). Each cell has a set of bunk beds – and a combination sink/toilet. There is zero privacy inside these cells.

Each unit has a “common area” where prisoners can hang out when they are not locked in their cells. And each unit also has a couple of TV rooms that are generally controlled by different segments of the prisoners in that unit (Black prisoners, Latino prisoners, etc.). There is no separate TV room for former cult leaders who preferred to be called Vanguard or for guys who think branding women is just “good clean fun”.

Except for a few “cadre” prisoners who operate the kitchen and serves as janitors, the FTC facility only houses prisoners who are headed somewhere else. As a result, there is no commissary and even few amenities than regular federal prisons.

The facility is used to house prisoners awaiting transfer. It is managed by the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

There is no published date for Raniere’s next court appearance, which will be in Brooklyn.

The U.S. Marshals Service often uses buses to transport persons in custody across the United States. The process can take days to take a defendant to another jurisdiction. Restroom stops and food are irregular.

Keith Raniere is now a federal inmate. His register number is 57005-177.For those wishing to send money for Raniere’s commissary, or express concern about his treatment, go to the Inmate Locator and follow instructions.

Mugshots are considered the property of the federal government and are not publicly available. The photo below of Raniere was taken at the time of his arrest and gives readers a look at the present Raniere who may safely be said to be looking forward to a life of incarceration and taking orders from prison guards with IQs that may be higher than his own.

Keith Raniere sitting inside a Mexican police vehicle on March 26, 2018. It is our last known photograph of the Vanguard. Treasure it.

He wanted to make women slaves and is, in effect, a slave himself and likely to remain a slave indefinitely.

One of our readers with a poetic bent submitted the following:

By the time I get to Monterrey

She’ll be rising

She’ll find the collateral I left hanging on her door

She’ll laugh, when she reads the part that says I’m having death threats

Cause I’ve lied to that girl, so many times before

By the time I make Fort Worth

She’ll be working

She’ll probably stop at lunch,

And give me a call

But she’ll just hear that prison phone keep on ringing

Off the wall, that’s all

By the time I make Oklahoma

She’ll be sleeping

She’ll turn softly and call my name out low

And she’ll cry, just to think, I’m really in the Federal Prisoner Transfer Center

Though time and time I’ve tried to tell her so

She just didn’t know,

I would really go