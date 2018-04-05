More NXIVM fallout — Dr. Brandon Porter – as well as Salzman – have left their Clifton Park homes

Dr. Brandon Porter was fired at St. Peters Hospital following news reports of his doing human fright experiments at the behest of Clare Bronfman and Keith Raniere.

According to reports, Porter and his family moved out of their home on Oregon Trail and left town abruptly.

A friend of his told local media that he texted Porter in recent days – following his sudden flight from Clifton Park.

The man said Porter replied tersely, saying only that he and his kids are OK.

Last week, Nancy Salzman also moved out of her home – following a raid by FBI that saw scores of boxes and other items removed from her home.

Salzman and Porter’s whereabouts are unknown.

It is my sincere hope that both of them retain a criminal attorney – and to avoid the fate of Raniere, who has, so far, been denied bail – have their attorney contact the US Attorney and inform them that they are not a flight risk.

I can well understand that both Salzman and Porter might be targets of some vigilante – and in the small town of Clifton Park – they are too well known to appear in public without people knowing their involvement in the cult that brands women.’

But Raniere’s trip to Mexico – although he claimed it was because he received death threats, many think otherwise – has made him appear to be a flight risk.

He sits in a small prison cell in Oklahoma – unless he is in route to sit in a cell in Brooklyn.

He tasted what is likely his last full day of freedom on Saturday, March 24th. The rest of his life – most likely will be spent as a prisoner of the government. Our prisoner collectively.

He is done.

Salzman is likely done. But her defense and chances at a reasonable plea deal will be greatly aided by her not appearing to be a flight risk and her cooperation with authorities.

She too could spend life in prison and if she hides, she will be denied bail. It is far more difficult to defend oneself from within the walls of a prison. Attorneys who could otherwise meet you at their office now must go through security and sit in a small room to interveiw and prepare the defense.

Raniere – who claimed he was the smartest man in the world – hurt himself by his flight to Mexico. Porter and Sazlman may be doing the same thing.



