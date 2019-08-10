Questions About Actor Mark Hildreth’s Role in Nxivm Remain Unanswered

Mark Hildreth is a noted actor from Vancouver who was a big part of Nxivm. He was more than a mere student but a higher-ranked Nxivm coach. He was also the leader – along with actress Allison Mack – of a Nxivm subgroup that targeted actors – called the Source.

It is rumored that Hildreth has left Nxivm, but we have no definite confirming information to that effect. Hildreth has yet to make a public statement about his role in Nxivm. He was a member for more than 10 years and still may be a member for all we know.

Hildreth, who plays a variety of action and tough-guy roles on TV, is generally credited with recruiting Kristin Kreuk and others into Nxivm. He is also credited with recruiting Nicole, who later became a victim of sex trafficking.

Raniere was convicted of trafficking Nicole. He faces a minimum 15-year sentence for that charge alone. The sex trafficking arose out of a series of incidents connected to DOS when he, using her slave master, Allison Mack, to command Nicole into a series of meetings, ultimately arranged to have Nicole blindfolded and taken to a condo and tied to a table where he then had one of his sex slaves, Camila, sexually assault her.

Mack was Nicole’s slave master. Raniere was Nicole’s grandmaster in the parlance of DOS.

IThe first line master in a circle around their master. The first line have also been referred to as the founding sisters of DOS.

Keith Alan Raniere and his first line DOS slaves. Each of these women, in turn, had their own slaves. All the women were slaves ultimately to Raniere, who claimed this was a ‘female empowerment” group.

DOS is a subgroup of Nxivm.

Nicole’s sex trafficking occurred shortly after Hildreth recruited Nicole. It is not known if Hildreth was aware of Nicole’s enslavement and abuse in DOS.

It is not believed that Hildreth was a member of DOS and the group is highly secretive. Its existence was first revealed publicly by Frank Report on June 5, 2017 in a story entitled Branded Slaves and Master Raniere Part 1.

"Truck drivers, as well as health professionals" are trained to recognize human branding as a marker of trafficking, says Lucid Moment.

Turn the brand counterclockwise 90 degrees and you can see the initials -- K-R.

It was in this story where it was revealed that DOS slaves were branded on their pubic region and that blackmail worthy material was collected on slaves to ensure their silence.

Actor Mark Hildreth was too prideful according to Raniere so a group went to work on him to "bust his pride."

Mark Hildreth plays a variety of action roles on TV.

Nicki Clyne leads DOS

Nicki Clyne presently leads DOS, a Nxivm-based “female empowerment” sorority, based on a type of pyramid structure where women are masters to other women who are their slaves. The slaves, in turn, recruit their own slaves and become masters to those women.

If you see anything looking like this man - veer away.

At the very top of the pyramid is one man, Raniere. All the women are all in his downline and all are his slaves.

The great and glorious Vanguard not only stripped Clare Bronfman of scores of millions of dollars, he stripped her of her clothing and made her wear a jockstrap. Lastly, he stripped her of her freedom. She is going to prison soon.

Since Raniere’s arrest and conviction, DOS, and its parent group, Nxivm, has seen a decline in membership. However, leaders such as Clare Bronfman [Nxivm] and Nicole Clyne [DOS] are still working arduously – along with their Mexican cohorts – to restore membership numbers.

Mark Hildreth is not believed to have been a member of DOS - though he was a leader of Nxivm.

Mark Hildreth is not believed to have been a member of DOS – though he was a leader of Nxivm.

Hildreth was not believed to have been in DOS. [Raniere was DOS’s only known male member].

Kreuk is not believed to have been a member of DOS.

Mark Hildreth with former girlfriend Kristin Kreuk.

Mark Hildreth with former girlfriend, the actress Kristin Kreuk.

One source told Frank Report that Hildreth did not recruit Kreuk but that they both joined together when the two were dating. Because he has never made a public statement, it is not known if Hildreth is still a member or if he has left Nxivm.

Mark Hildreth [right] sits, along with fellow Nxivm leader Allison Mack, at the feet of the master Keith Alan Raniere.

Keith Raniere with Mark Hildreth

Hildreth was known to be an enthusiastic recruiter of women for Nxivm and also appeared on videos with Raniere, where he seems clearly subordinate and attentive to Raniere.

Hildreth was used as an example of the kind of “beautiful people” who were part of Nxivm., He was used to normalize Nxivm and recruit others. He was used by Nxivm to help offset the negative media that Frank Report and others published about Nxivm and Raniere.

The argument made to discredit Frank Report and other media – made to people who were thinking of joining Nxivm and to members who were filled with doubt – was that “don’t you think that Frank Report must be a lie if intelligent and successful people like Mark Hildreth, Kristin Kreuk, Emiliano Salinas, Allison Mack are coaches and proctors? Do you think they would risk their careers if there was something bad about Nxivm?”

Hildreth and the others were used to quell worriment and encourage people to overcome any doubts raised by Frank Report and other media about Nxivm.

Whether Hildreth knew about the devious side of Nxivm – whether he was truly blind to it – or whether he was a willing participant in any of its horrors – remain unknown – for the simple reason that he has gone underground and has not spoken a word to anyone about his role.

Naturally, because Hildreth was so visible when Nxivm was thriving, it is understandable that people – like Nice Guy – would have questions.

Perhaps his hope is to stay under the radar. He may be able to do that. Perhaps he hopes that when the dust settles, he will rejoin Nxivm. Perhaps he feels chagrined and foolish for being so deceived and wishes to put this episode in his life behind him and hopes also that the public will forget his role in Nxivm.

We don’t know how he feels since he won’t say. At least his former girlfriend Kreuk made a tepid statement saying she was embarrassed to have been part of Nxivm.

His other Nxivm girlfriend, Nicole, showed courage in testifying at the trial of Raniere.

Others too have come forward. Mark Vicente comes to mind. But one man remains silent.

He is an actor who loves to play brave men on TV. His name is Mark Hildreth. He is silent as a lamb. That may be because he is a lamb [or maybe a wolf in hiding.]

Therefore, these questions raised by Nice Guy deserved to be asked.

It is unlikely they will be answered.

By Nice Guy

After looking at the Frankreport’s photo exposé of Kristin Kreuk and Allison Mack, I realized that the debonair Mark Hildreth, the NXIVM Pied Piper of Poontang, has not been given the attention he so well deserves.

Kristin Kreuk with her then boyfriend and Nxivm member Mark Hildreth - on Necker Island.

Kristin Kreuk with her then boyfriend and Nxivm member Mark Hildreth – on Necker Island.

Mark Hildreth recruited Kristin Kreuk into Nxivm and, as we all too painfully know, Kristin Kreuk recruited Allison Mack.

One of Neil Glazer’s clients and a former DOS slave of Allison Mack, Nicole, was also one of Mark Hildreth’s many girlfriends, once upon time.

Mark Hildreth, in my humble opinion, is directly or indirectly responsible for the recruitment of dozens of women.

Questions to ponder:

What if any role did Mark Hildreth play in recruitment of Nxivm members?

Did Mark Hildreth ever apologize to Kristin Kreuk and his other girlfriend, Nicole, for getting them involved in Nxivm?

Did the benevolent Mark Hildreth actually pay for his ex girlfriend’s courses or is that what he told her so that the courses seemed more like they had value?

In other words were the courses initially freebies that Mark said he “paid” for?

How many fledgling future Nxivm females and sex slaves lay with Mr. Hildreth?

Did Hildreth have a special connection with Keith Raniere?

Did Mark Hildreth act as a quasi procurer? [not proctor but procurer]

Will Mark Hildreth ever acknowledge his role in recruiting Kristin Kreuk and Nicole, another woman who would become a victim of Keith Raniere?

Does Mark Hildreth feel any guilt?

Will Mark Hildreth ever answer questions about his role in Nxivm? it may not be important. But in our studies of Nxivm it is very revealing how people reacted to Nxivm, and its implosion. If you had recruited others into a cult and then got out and if you had an important public positions such as being a popular actor - would you speak out and denounce the cult or hide your role?

Will Mark Hildreth ever answer questions about his role in Nxivm? it may not be important. But in our studies of Nxivm it is very revealing how people reacted to Nxivm, and its implosion. If you had recruited others into a cult and then got out and if you had an important public positions such as being a popular actor – would you speak out and denounce the cult or hide your role?