Will Ghislaine Maxwell Be the Next to Commit “Suicide”?

Suicide is, of course, not an infectious disease.

So, even though her close friend and business partner, Jeffrey Epstein, allegedly committed suicide this morning, there is no reason to fear that Ghislaine Maxwell may do the same any time soon.

Jeffrey Epstein

The late Jeffrey Epstein

Unless, of course, Epstein was actually suicided…

*****

Multiple Investigations Underway – And More Coming

Numerous public officials have called for investigations into the circumstances that led to Epstein’s demise.

As of now, the Bureau of Prisons and the FBI have already launched independent investigations.

Calls for Congressional investigations have also been made – and given the high-profile nature of the case, it seems inevitable that there will also be several of those.

*****

Frank Report Predicted This Outcome

Back on July 18th, Frank Report carried a report from our New York City correspondent, Dianne Lipson, about the hearing where Epstein was denied bail.

Following Dianne’s report, Frank Parlato added his own thoughts as to how things might turn out for Epstein:

“And maybe there is more. He may also know that he may wind up being assassinated. Right in prison. It will look like a suicide. Of course, he knows he will never have another woman or little girl again to satisfy his urges – for the rest of his life and that may be a minor consideration – compared to the threat of his sudden death.

He may know that others are going to go down because of him if he fails to remain silent. Powerful people who would think nothing of murder to save themselves.

He won’t be too concerned about the trouble that others get into – even if they were his friends. His only concern is the danger these friends present to him.

He won’t this time – even if he offers up presidents and kings – be able to buy his way out. He will be in prison forever. Which may not be that long.

In the Bureau of Prisons, one can be assassinated. You could ask Whitey Bulger to explain how that’s done if he were around.”

And so the possibility that Frank raised has come to pass…Epstein is dead.

Whether we will ever find out how that happened remains to be seen.

*****

New Information Indicates That Epstein Was Not on Suicide Watch at Time of Death

Lee Plourde, a spokesperson for the Department of Justice, has confirmed that Epstein was not being monitored in his cell at the time of his death.

But Plourde refused to say whether Epstein had been taken off such monitoring – or whether he simply never receive any such monitoring – after he was returned to the Special Housing Unit (SHU) at the Manhattan Correctional Center (MCC) following his stay in MCC’s Suicide Watch Unit back in July.

Manhattan Correctional Center

Epstein had reportedly been placed in Suicide Watch unit for several days after he was found nearly unconscious in his cell with marks on his neck on July 23rd.

While on Suicide Watch, Epstein would have only had a Safety Smock in his cell. In addition, he would have been under 24/7 one-on-one visual observation by specially-trained Observers.

One-Size-Fits-All Safety Smock

After Epstein was released from the Suicide Watch Unit – which typically happens after 5-7 days – MCC could have housed him in one of its special units.

Inmates in MCC’s 10-South wing are locked inside single-man cells 23 hours a day with lights and closed-circuit television (CCTV) monitors on at all times (These cells also have showers in them). Given his July 23rd incident – and the high profile nature of his case – this is probably where Epstein should have been housed.

Another alternative would have been MCC’s 9-South wing – which is where Epstein was housed at the time of the July 23rd incident. This section features 2-man cells but does not include any CCTV monitoring. This appears to be where Epstein was being housed at the time of his death (It is not known if he had a cellmate).

Cameron Lindsay, a former warden who ran three different federal prisons said that Epstein’s death would be “an unfortunate and shocking failure, if proven to be a suicide.”

Cameron Lindsay

Lindsay went on to say that Epstein was likely not in the right type of placement at the time of his death.

“Unequivocally, he should have been on active suicide watch and therefore under direct and constant supervision,” Lindsay said. “When you have an inmate as high profile as Epstein, it’s absolutely imperative the warden set the tone with his or her leadership to ensure these kinds of incidents don’t happen.”

*****

Frank Reports Calls For Resignation or Firing of Warden

Based on the information that is currently available, it appears that Epstein’s death was entirely preventable.

Had he been placed in a proper setting, he would have been under 24/7 monitoring – which likely would have prevented him from killing himself or someone else from doing the deed for him.

It appears that the current warden at MCC is Suzanne R. Hastings – a career employee for the BOP. Her pay is believed to be somewhere in the $180,000-$190,000 range, not counting the annual bonuses that BOP bestows on its upper-echelon staff.

Frank Report believes that Warden Hastings should resign from her post.

If she doesn’t immediately do that, she should be fired from her position.

*****

Frank Report Also Calls for DNA Tests on Epstein’s Body

Given all the questions surrounding Epstein’s death, it would be wise for the BOP to perform DNA tests on the body just to be sure that it’s actually him that dies early this morning.

That may sound a little over-the-top but given his money – and his connections throughout the world – it probably is a wise thing to do.

Jeffrey Epstein

The late Jeffrey Epstein

The results of the DNA test will help to pull-the-plug on some of the inevitable conspiracy stories that Epstein’s death will engender.

And, who knows, if the Feds use Ancestry or 23AndMe to do the work, maybe we’ll find some 2nd and 3rd cousins that he didn’t know about.

*****

Ghislaine Maxwell May Want to Head Someplace Safe

As of now, Ghislaine Maxwell has not been charged with any crimes.

And with Epstein’s death, Federal prosecutors may be reluctant to expend the time and resources it would take to put together an air-tight case against her.

That alone ought to be reason enough for her to hop on a plane and get out of wherever she is right now (She supposedly moved back to England several years ago).

Maybe Sarah Bronfman-Igtet will hire her as a Multi-Cultural Specialist at her Rainbow Cultural Garden operation in France (Even with their extensive background checks, she should fit in just fine there).

But even if she thinks she won’t get arrested in England – and extradited back to the U.S. – Maxwell should still think about heading off to safer climes.

Suicide may not be contagious – but it does sometimes run in clusters.