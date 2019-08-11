How Kristin Kreuk Helped build Nxivm

Some people wonder why Frank Report continues to publish stories on Kristin Kreuk, the actress who formerly coached for the notorious Nxivm cult.

The reason is simple: We are still gathering lessons about how this odious thing called Nxivm erupted, and continued to exist and thrive for nearly 20 years.

There are many lessons to be learned – so that we can try to prevent it from happening again in the future.

When we bring up Kreuk, it is not to punish her, but to figure out what her involvement meant.

Her involvement was more than personal membership, because she was used by Nxivm leaders to recruit others into Nxivm.

She was not an A-list celebrity, of course, but in a way that was almost better. She was a beautiful, second tier actress who starred on a TV show; she was young and upcoming. Just like Nxivm.

Young and fresh and filled with promise.

Those who never saw inside the world of Nxivm perhaps little understand the extent that she and Allison Mack, Nicki Clyne, Grace Park, [beautiful actresses] Emiliano Salinas, Cecilia Salinas, Alejandra Anaya, Rosa Laura Junco [powerful Mexicans] and Clare and Sara Bronfman [fabulously wealthy heiresses] were used to persuade potential recruits that Nxivm could not possibly be what the media portrayed it to be.

Kristin, being perhaps the most beautiful of the group, and among the actresses, perhaps the most famous, was the most touted.

Actress Kristin Kreuk's membership in NXIVM was used in tandem with the appearance of the Dalai Lama to show that the media reports about NXIVM were not true.

She was one of the beautiful people of Nxivm.

Many times salespeople for Nxivm said something like this: “Kristin Kreuk finds the Nxivm tech so powerful that she flies from Vancouver to take the 16 day intensives in Albany. You might take a 5 day course with her – in Los Angeles or Vancouver – where she is coaching for Nxivm.”

Kreuk added glamour and prestige to the cult. Famous people, beautiful slender women. Rich women. It added glamour and a sense that “success is in the air.”

Then there was the secretive, very private [to the outsider] smartest man in the world. This great ethicist, athlete, genius – Keith Alan Raniere – the mystery man. The wonderful wizard of Nxivm.

Kreuk, by her involvement, verified and endorsed Raniere.

Someone says it’s all bullshit? That he’s all bullshit.

“Not so fast. If it was bullshit why would a smart woman like Kristin Kreuk, or Allison Mack, etc. etc. find it helpful, even essential in their lives?”

“Maybe Kristin Kreuk knows a little more than you do honey. She’s a star.”

Maybe Kreuk did not understand fully how much she was used by Nxivm salespeople to recruit, but she was and that was part of the Nxivm enterprise.

They snagged a famous person and milked it for all it was worth.

There was probably no sales pitch to a newcomer ever made between the time she joined and the time she left that failed to mention her name.

As we study how this Nxivm thing happened and study its aftermath, we are forced to report that beautiful Kristin Kreuk had a big hand in the growth and strengthening of the cult.

Perhaps inadvertently, perhaps only partly consciously, perhaps only marginally culpable, but she was involved in its growth in a big way.

Then came the aftermath.

Frankly, she was not involved even marginally in the fall of Nxivm. She had no hand in it. The clear revelation that Nxivm was odious, despicable- it was branding women – did not prompt Kreuk to speak up.

She said nothing between the time branding was revealed by Frank Report in June 2017 [and Kreuk confirmed it was true through her friend, Sarah Edmondson] and the time Raniere was arrested in March 2018.

She made only one, tepid statement, three days after Raniere was arrested.

Kreuk tweet twitter

Frank Report has pointed out in the past that her role on her current TV show, Burden of Truth, is one of a brave woman who risks her career to expose Big Pharma and even fight her pedophile father.

We have pointed out that Kreuk has been big on social media in what some call “virtue signalling” – calling attention to social injustices – like women being abused in various cases like Harvey Wienstien.

And it is at least – we pointed out – ironic that in real life she did nothing to fight the big cult and its leader, a pedophile. She did not do any social media messaging about the horrors of Nxivm and Raniere [other than one brief statement.]

She can portray a brave character on TV and not be brave at all. She can help build a cult and have notice of its evil and not speak out.

That is why she appears in these pages.

She might like to escape her role in Nxivm but she cannot. She is the actress who got away safely. The other actress [Allison Mack] is going to prison and the third one – the kookiest [Nicki Clyne] is still hanging on – trying to keep the cult alive.

Kristin Kreuk, Nicki Clyne and Allison Mack put on a show to promote Keith Raniere. Note the banner in the background.

Three blind mice: Kristin Kreuk on stage with Nicki Clyne and Allison Mack at a 2007 event. Note that Keith Raniere’s name is on a banner behind them.

For Kreuk apologists, I would ask you to keep in mind that she had every way of knowing that Raniere was a pedophile – or at least she could have suspected it when, in 2012, the Albany Times Union came out with a story of women who claimed Raniere was a statutory rapist.

Kreuk was named in the Times Union series – although not in connection to statutory rape – but that she was a high profile member.

As late as 2013, Kreuk was involved in the Raniere-inspired Girls By Design which targeted teen girls into a mentorship organization with Nxivm ideals.

Kristin Kreuk started a group called Girls By Design {GBD] which sought to recruit teen girls into a sexy fun club and gather information about them. The group was at its heyday during the time Kreuk was being widely used by Nxivm to recruit members. Kreuk did not disband the group even after it was reported in the Albany Times Union that her mentor Keith Raniere had raped teen girls.

Kristin Kreuk started a group called Girls By Design {GBD] which sought to recruit teen girls into a sexy fun club and gather information about them.

This does not mean her goals were nefarious. But she was given ample notice that Raniere might be a pedophile and she chose to ignore that.

When her involvement in Nxivm came to an end is hard to say. She was still around in 2013. She claims she left then. Others say she was still at least quietly involved in 2015 or 2016.

Does Keith Alan Raniere have coronavirus disease?

Keith Alan Raniere

If cults are studied in the future and if by some chance Raniere and his Nxivm cult is remembered – for its unusual role in the control and disruption of human lives – than those who were in his circle – inner and outer circle – will be studied – for their roles in the rise and in the fall of the cult.

Kristin Kreuk may be remembered for her role in Nxivm. It may wind up being the role she is best remembered for.

She was part of the rise of Nxivm – not part of its fall. She saved herself. And got out.

And whatever destruction was left in its wake, she was one of the few who happily avoided it.