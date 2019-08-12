Conspiracy Nuts – Epstein Did the Only Decent Thing He Ever Did in His Life — He Offed Himself

By Actaeon

This is in response to Jeffrey Epstein Assassinated – Cover-Up Expected

For Chrissake… “Assassinated”?

For months, I have been hearing about how MCC, and at prisons in general, supervision is lax, prisoners are at daily risk of violent attack, contraband is commonplace and so is suicide.

Suicide is so common that evidently it’s a general practice to place every newly sentenced prisoner on suicide watch, as was done with Keith Raniere. Prisoners are so adept at killing themselves with ordinary items such as shoelaces, tee shirts, or even socks (!) that these items are confiscated.

Now I ask you, how hard is it for a prisoner, any prisoner, to get hold of a smuggled sock or tee shirt?

Keith Raniere got his hands on a cell phone. Drugs and shivs get into prison, yet it’s inconceivable that a billionaire prisoner could obtain a tee shirt to hang himself with? This unheard-of event, a prisoner killing himself, can only be explained by invoking a vast conspiracy involving the very highest of those in the corridors of power?

Yes, best-selling thrillers are fun and exciting to read. It’s easy to believe that those kind of fictional plots are real, it’s certainly more entertaining than the real world of understaffed prisons and lapses in oversight, our world where not everything gets done by the book, where a scared, despairing, and resourceful man kills himself rather than face a hellish future.

This whole Epstein thing has been a mass freak-out from the beginning.

It took on the dimensions of a moral panic from the very beginning, what with the pedophilia angle plus Epstein’s political connections. The latter made this into a political football, giving ammunition to both the Trump haters and the Clinton bashers, and we all know how they love to go for each other’s throats.

Even our linguistic cousins across the pond in the dreary, rainy land of Brexit got into the game, with the British gutter press implicating Randy Prince Andy in Epstein’s pedophilia. Pedophilia in this case meaning there’s a picture of him meeting a 17-year old young lady who was one of Epstein’s girls. Certain evidence, surely, that this member of the Royal Family engaged in sex orgies with children!

And that’s another aspect of this case that bugs me. Yes, Epstein’s behavior was gross and disgusting. He was a dirty old man, filthy rich and obsessed with women much too young for him, who took his obsession beyond ethical, societal, and even legal bounds with girls below the age of consent.

He paid them, corrupted them, trafficked them. The man was a pig and got away with it because he’s rich. Well, he got away with it for a while.

So… Epstein was a man in his 60s who liked young females. Teenagers and young women. Okay. But really, is that pedophilia, the physical desire for children? Is a 17-year-old, like the person Andrew was photographed with, a child? Is it really shocking that he was photographed with her?

Is it perverted for an older man to find a 17 year old female attractive? Isn’t it, in fact, perfectly natural? C’mon now, be honest.

When did we become a nation of pearl-clutching church ladies? When did we return to Puritanism?

Remember Hugh Hefner, the founder of Playboy magazine, who made millions and built his mansion and lived there with a bevy of young models half his age? Sure, he was the prototypical dirty old man and the perfect target for ministers to rail at from their pulpits, but didn’t we also kind of know he was on to something? Hef was at least honest. He had made a ton of money and finally could get what he wanted and what he wanted was to live in silk pajamas surrounded by beautiful women.

He knew perfectly well the only reason they were with him is because he paid them and he was okay with that. The man was honest.

He was also smart enough to make sure they were all at least 18 years of age. That’s where Epstein screwed up, and he ended up paying the price. He did what was possibly the only decent thing he did in his life, which was to off himself.