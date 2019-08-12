Ghislaine Maxwell Wrecked Her Own Life and Many Others Too

By Shivani

If you go visit Ghislaine Maxwell at Getty Images, there is a large photo collection of her various years of socializing. It was ironic to see a pic of her grinning like a besotted moth beside hotelier Andre Balazs, and there are quite a few pics of Ghislaine being chummy with Carole Radziwill, who might not like to be reminded anymore. Glance at these Maxwell smiley face photos long enough and it looks like Ghislaine would show up for the opening of a packet of gum.

There is a photo of her being escorted into a society wedding in the English countryside by a man who is referred to as “one of the Duke of York’s detectives.” The text further details that Prince Andrew drove Ghislaine to the wedding in a sports car. Some photos are even older, from when she was a teen.

After her father’s death and the financial turmoil he left behind, Ghislaine came to New York and was exceedingly ambitious to resurrect her image as a socialite. It went well for around 15 years. She had found her personal Walt Disney in Epstein.





But then she kept showing up at all kinds of events despite Epstein’s first round of public exposure as a criminal perv. She was not young anymore, was rounder about the midsection, still wore same old hairdo, and there was a chill in the air. Ghislaine caught the drift too late. It would surprise me if she was ever in love with Epstein. Their compatibility might have been more of a mental affinity. Plus they found each other useful. Maybe Ghislaine failed to get herself uninvolved with Epstein soon enough because she was hooked on the benefits.

After the civil defamation suit was begun against her by Virginia Giuffre in 2015, Ghislaine Maxwell became less visible. It wasn’t the only lawsuit which Maxwell ended up settling. The New York Post has recently reported that a “source” has said that Maxwell has been cooperating with authorities regarding Epstein’s case. Oh really? How so? Most other sources describe her as unavailable, not reachable for any comments.





Her fate has been tied to two humdingers of men. She was 29 when her father, Robert Maxwell, died in November 1991, prior to her 30th Christmas birthday. She was his favorite daughter. A daughter born prior to her had died of leukemia, and Ghislaine was the last girl and the last baby. If you learn about Robert Maxwell, it becomes easy to see him as being a prototype, in some ways, for what made Ghislaine like Epstein so well.

Maxwell was notorious as a businessman. He loved to live big. Clever and a real check bouncer. He was a flamboyant bear of a man. Of course there are pictures around of him with Edgar Bronfman. Much of Maxwell’s conduct would have prepared his daughter to be able to manage Epstein’s appointments, his scheduling, his properties. She understood unsavory reputations, too and had plenty of social acumen. Certainly more than Epstein did. Ghislaine’s father could be gauche at times, too.

Robert Maxwell

But Robert Maxwell was never called a perv or sex trafficker. He was blessed to have a wife who was not only a scholar but a holocaust scholar. They had 9 children. She traced that 300 of Maxwell’s family had died in the holocaust. He escaped the Nazi occupation of Czechoslovakia while still very young and fought in WWII. Ghislaine’s mother was a French Protestant but said they wanted to bring back her husband’s big family and have many children.

How rotten that Ghislaine Maxwell wrecked her life. But then, how many lives has she harmed or maybe destroyed, with almost no recompense? She helped take away peoples’ youth and innocence, and she can never give any of that back.



