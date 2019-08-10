Jeffrey Epstein Assassinated – Cover-Up Expected

[Editor’s Note: Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his cell at the Manhattan Correctional Center this morning – and was transported from the facility on a gurney around 7:30 AM to New York Downtown Hospital. We will be adding additional facts to this story throughout the day as they become available].

*****

Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted pedophile and registered sex offender who was facing sex trafficking charges and a host of other federal charges in the Southern District of New York, was found dead this morning in his cell at the Manhattan Correctional Center (MCC).

Manhattan Correctional Center

Prison officials immediately indicated that he had hung himself in his cell – even though no autopsy had been performed and no evidence had been gathered.

Federal prisons have well-established protocols for preventing at-risk prisoners from hanging themselves. These usually involve taking away anything that can be used to create a rope-like device: e.g., shoelaces, sheets, pillowcases, t-shirts, socks, etc.

It is difficult to believe that MCC had not enacted such measures with respect to Epstein – especially given the unexplained incident that left him near unconscious on the floor of his cell back on July 24th.

The rush to judgment has raised many eyebrows – but may not lead to any sort of real investigation. Or at best an investigation that will quickly confirm the current cover-story.

*****

Former Lawyer For Epstein Accusers Was Correct: He Was in Grave Danger

Just last week, we reported that Spencer Kuvin, a lawyer who had previously represented three of Epstein’s accusers back in 2008, thought that Epstein was in grave danger (Kuvin was speaking about the July 24th incident when Epstein was found near-unconscious in his cell).

Spencer Kuvin

At that time, Kuvin told The Sun that “I question whether or not it was a true suicide attempt that Mr. Epstein was involved in jail or whether or not there may be some powerful people who just don’t want him to talk”.

He went to say: “There’s no doubt in my mind that no jail will protect you when there’s [sic] powerful people that want to reach you – wherever you are. If he’s going to implicate anyone in power that has the ability to reach in and somehow get to him – his life is definitely in jeopardy.”

We have not yet been able to reach Kuvin for further comment.

*****

New Revelations May Have Doomed Epstein

Just yesterday, things started to heat up when the judge who was hearing a defamation case that had been filed against Epstein’s long-time gal pal Ghislaine Maxwell decided to release more than 2,000 pages of documents that had been under seal.

The documents revealed that the plaintiff in the lawsuit, Virginia Roberts, claimed that she had spent three years serving as a sex slave to Epstein and Ghislaine – and that during that period, she was “forced to have sex with…numerous prominent American politicians, powerful business executives, foreign presidents, (and) a well-known Prime Minister”.

Ghislaine Maxwell

In the newly-released documents, Roberts specified some of the men that she was forced to have sex with by Epstein and Ghislaine.

They included MIT professor Martin Minsky, former U.S. Senator George Mitchell, former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson, and money manager Glenn Dubin.

Roberts had previously claimed she was also forced to have sex with Prince Andrew and noted attorney Alan Dershowitz.

*****

Thousands of Other Images Were Likely to Surface

At the time of his arrest back on July 6th, federal agents blew the door off the safe that was located in his Manhattan mansion. In there, they reportedly recovered “vast trove of lewd photographs of young-looking woman and girls”.

Jeffrey Epstein's Manhattan Mansion

Jeffrey Epstein’s Manhattan Mansion

It has long been rumored that Epstein routinely photographed and filmed others while they were having sex at his various homes. Whether such photographs were seized from his Manhattan mansion during the July 6th search there is not yet known.

*****

Epstein Should Have Been Held In Isolated Protective Custody

Given the July 24th incident when Epstein was found near-unconscious in his cell – and given the rumors that many powerful people throughout the world could have harmed by the facts that would be revealed at his trial next year – Epstein should have been being held in solitary protective custody at MCC.

That sort of arrangement would have ensured he was in a cell by himself, that he was being monitored 24/7 by prison staff, and that he did not come into contact with other prisoners

Whether that’s the type of placement he was in at the time of his death has yet to be revealed.

*****

Smells Like A Set-Up

Just like Whitey Bulger was assassinated when prison guards “mistakenly” placed him in a location that could be accessed by other prisoners, Epstein’s “suicide” smells like a set-up.

Whitey Bulger

The only question now is whether we’ll ever find out what really happened to him.

There are many powerful people that wanted Epstein dead.

Now, they got what they wanted…