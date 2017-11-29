Pt 2. Leaked SOP audio: Keith Raniere on ‘sex and fucking’

‘Luke’ likes to comment on Frank Report.

He asked for ‘more audios’ of Keith Raniere because he ‘learnt a lot of things through this report…. Send us more audios. Dude, I can’t be in all of the forums.”

I did my best to accommodate Luke with my offering yesterday: Part 1: Leaked SOP audios: Raniere: Breaking up is harder on a man than a woman

I thought Luke would learn a lot from it but he was unhappy. He commented about the audio:

Mmm old stuff. You can do better Frank. In a couple of visits to Albany, I have more sensible material than you, and I don’t have a web of holy supporters as you have. Any way, I appreciate your efforts to please me, you disappointed me again. You are kind of rusty, out of new things to make up.

So, let’s have it once more. Here, Luke, is an audio of Keith Raniere speaking on his perennial topic: ‘Sex and Fucking’.

I hope you get something good out of this…





The description I wrote for it is as follows: Keith Raniere offers male followers insights into women. This is a leaked audio of Raniere speaking before his Society of Protectors. Among his choice statements:

‘If a woman offers you sex and you refuse her, you have a problem.’

He discusses the balance between a woman’s ‘crazies’ and her ‘hotness.’

He explains about how a woman answers the question of wanting sex: “With women, ‘yes’ mean ‘yes,’ ‘maybe’ means ‘yes,’ and ‘no’ means, ‘maybe.’

This is the first in a series of teachings on the leader of the NXIVM cult that has an offshoot called DOS that brands women on their pubic region with Raniere’s initials and blackmails them into obedience and silence.

The cult is funded by Seagram heiresses Clare and Sara Bronfman and its chief recruiter is former Smallville TV show actress, Allison Mack.