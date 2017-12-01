More highlights from the ‘Advanced Level Program Application’ of NXIVM University

Vanguard, the founder of NXIVM University.

University Program – Level 2 application

University_Program_Application_Addendum

Guest View by Jane

The unaccredited NXIVM University program requires an application and a “Confidentiality Agreement”.

There are some interesting questions on the application.

“Are you a mental health professional? [ ] Yes [ ] No ”

Why is such a question in the application?

Because people trained in psychology or psychiatry would recognize the emotional manipulation and covert trance-induction techniques used in ESP training, and might point them out to the other students. So, such people are not welcome as students. This question lets them be filtered out.

“Are you under the care, or have you been under the care, of a psychiatrist? [ ] Yes [ ] No

If yes, are you currently taking any prescription medication? [ ] Yes [ ] No ”

Why is such a question in the application?

Because the emotional manipulation of ESP training, combined with the intentionally exhausting long hours cramped in your chair and insufficient food, have induced “episodes of decompensation”. This is a technical term used by psychiatrists and psychologists to describe the deterioration of the mental health of an individual who, up till that point, was maintaining his or her mental illness.

The classic example of ESP-induced decompensation is Kristin Snyder, who a coroner’s jury in the state of Alaska ruled committed suicide. She disappeared during an ESP intensive [her body was never found]. Others have needed mental hospitalization. An Albany Times-Union article from the Cult Education Institute’s collection: An Espians Brief Life

“Carlos Rueda, chairman of the Department of Psychiatry at Our Lady of Mercy Hospital in New York City, has said he treated three NXIVM students for psychological disorders related to NXIVM courses. One, a 28-year-old Manhattan woman from a prominent Mexico City family, experienced a psychotic episode in NXIVM’s New Karner Road facility and required hospitalization in January 2003, a month before Kristin Snyder’s disappearance, according to Rueda and Albany Police records. “Rueda last year told the Times Union that ESP leaders are not trained to deal with potential psychological problems that can surface during its training.”

There is also a five-year non-compete clause. “[C]ompetition is considered any activity that can potentially take monies or actual participants or potential participants away from ESP either directly or indirectly.” That means that if anyone asks you about ESP, and you advise them not to sign up, you are in violation.

“ESP may modify and add to these Participant Terms and Conditions from time to time, and such modifications and additions shall become a part of this agreement upon written notice thereof to the Participant. ESP reserves the right to change curriculum and/or course material substance or format, and any requirements for rank or achievement. ESP shall provide a publication entitled ‘Rules and Regulations,’” which shall be incorporated herein by reference. All participants shall abide by the terms and conditions of the publication entitled ‘Rules and Regulations.’”

That means that ESP has not promised you anything at all. It can change anything about the contract, and your signature is not required on the changes, only ESP’s written notice to you.

“I hereby acknowledge and agree that ESP is not liable for; makes no representations; extends no warranties of any kind, either express or implied; and assumes no responsibilities whatsoever with respect to the use, performance and/or operation of such information and/or products received in any form, through any individual or company represented by ESP.”

This means that ESP makes ZERO promise that you will get ANY good at all out of their expensive training.