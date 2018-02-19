Part 3: Crimes of Bronfman-Raniere: Hazing

Publicly available information, numerous sources, and common sense informs me as to at least some of the crimes Bronfman-Raniere likely committed.

Whether or not the FBI is investigating these crimes is not for me to say. I have reported Bronfman-Raniere crimes to law enforcement for years – and like others – I have been ignored. The tilting point may have been branding.

The New York Times and Albany Times Union report that the NXIVM investigation is under the supervision of the U.S. Department Of Justice’s staff in the Eastern District of New York.

Here is Part 3 of crimes I previously reported to law enforcement – long before the cult became better known via the New York Times etc.

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Hazing

The secret sorority, DOS, requires women to provide collateral they would not want released, to must submit to rigorous mental and physical training, to unwittingly get branded, and to adhere to a 500 to 800 calorie per day diet, consisting of foods that do not provide adequate nutrition, thereby resulting in undernourishment.

“Master” members of the sorority who demand that their slaves adhere to 500-800 calorie per day diets need not have intended that the slaves suffer adverse health effects. The mere command would likely be found to be reckless, and recklessness satisfies intent for First Degree Hazing.

Dr. Brandon Porter and Dr. Danielle Roberts performed procedures such as branding, and brain-activity experiments in furtherance of some members’ initiation into the cult. They were also consulted by at least some of the slaves about the 500-800 calories per day diet regimens – and assured them that there was nothing unhealthy about such a regimen.

Given that Keith Raniere’s text messages show that he was personally aware of and likely in agreement with the branding and the severe diet restrictions – and given the number of people who were/are in these bizarre practices – it is very likely that he (and the others) can also be charged with criminal conspiracy to commit Hazing. All that a conspiracy charge requires is an unlawful agreement between two or more people to achieve an unlawful outcome, and an overt act in furtherance of that agreement.

An investigation may reveal that Dr. Porter and Dr. Roberts coordinated with Lauren Salzman, Keith Raniere, Clare Bronfman and others to brand and “diet down” the DOS slave-women after their collateral had been received.

Sarah Edmondson stated publicly she feared to leave the cult and felt helpless in Clifton Park.

Numerous women could testify that they were terrified that their collateral would be released – and that, as a result, they involuntarily followed other commands from Raniere and their “masters”. That included providing Raniere and their “masters” with more and more collateral.

The elements of conspiracy would be seem to be met because Raniere and others agreed to commit several illegal acts: e.g., coercing women into being branded; putting the women’s physical health and mental well-being at risk; and blackmailing the women into having sex with Raniere. Numerous overt acts that were undertaken to further the conspiracy will be documented via phone calls and text messages, preparation of medical instruments, and, of course, eyewitness testimony.

The women were hazed by Raniere and the DOS “masters” – and Raniere and the DOS “masters” conspired to haze them.