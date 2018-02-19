Part 2: Crimes of Bronfman-Raniere: Blackmail, coercion, kidnapping, sex trafficking

Publicly available information, numerous sources and basic common sense informs me as to what crimes Bronfman-Raniere likely committed.

Whether or not the FBI is investigating these crimes is not for me to say. I have reported Bronfman-Raniere crimes to law enforcement officials for years – and just like many others – I have been ignored. Now, there appears to be some activity.

The tilting point may have been the branding issue.

The New York Times and Albany Times Union report that the NXIVM investigation is under the supervision of the U.S. Department Of Justice’s staff in the Eastern District of New York.

Here is Part 2 of the crimes I previously reported to law enforcement – long before the cult became better known via the New York Times etc..

Blackmail, coercion, kidnapping, sex trafficking

I have spoken to DOS slaves [escaped] who could testify that they wanted to leave the cult and were told that their “collateral” would be released if they did so. They were also told that would happen if they did not provide more collateral, obey demands to have sex with Raniere, and seduce other men.

Some women stayed in DOS under duress for as long as a year, terrified of the consequences of not obeying: the release of their collateral.

Sarah Edmondson said on the public record that she traveled from Vancouver to Clifton Park, NY: “I was blindfolded in Clifton Park and taken to an unknown address with four of my ‘sisters’…We were told to remove our blindfolds, get undressed head to toe, and were held down by five women while Dr. Roberts performed what I thought was going to be a tattoo.”

Edmondson was told she would receive a 1×1 inch tattoo. She received a 2×2 inch brand.

Another women told me that she was held down forcibly and branded despite repeated cries to be released.

A female doctor, Dr. Danielle Roberts [a High-Rank NXIVM member], proceeded to use a cauterizing device to sear the initials of Keith Raniere and Allison Mack into the pubic region of more than 50 women.

The branding procedure on each woman took 30-40 minutes, and was filmed, without their consent, to be used as more collateral for blackmail.

After Edmondson left the group, NXIVM filed a criminal complaint against her in Vancouver, accusing her of criminal mischief.

The brandings took place in Clifton Park, New York, which is in Saratoga County. But the Saratoga County District Attorney, Karen A. Heggen [http://saratogacountyda.com/], hasn’t lifted a finger to investigate these multiple crimes. Apparently, the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements haven’t made their way yet to Saratoga County.

Edmondson complained to the New York State Office of Professional Medical Conduct. They initially declined to investigate Dr. Roberts because the branding did not occur within the doctor-patient relationship.

20-20 asked the questions above. Here is Dr. Robert's response: Dr. Danielle Roberts branded women's groins with Keith Raniere's initials without anesthesia. Dr. Roberts is considered an expert in wellness.