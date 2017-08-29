Part 2: V-Week 2017: Schedule of Events (VÉASE ABAJO PARA LA TRADUCCIÓN EN ESPAÑOL)

V-Week 2017, is this year’s annual 12-day celebration of the nativity of Keith Raniere.

Mr. Raniere has bestowed upon himself the title of Vanguard.

Vanguard Week runs from August 21st to September 1st. It is being held right now at the Silver Bay Resort on the shores of Lake George, New York.

Here is the schedule:

The event began at 2:00 PM on Monday, August 21st with:

Dance – Registration, along with a solar eclipse party, an auspicious start for Vanguard Week.

– This is followed by dinner [all meals are vegetarian]. After dinner is a bonfire with music and the “Executive Board,” appears. After that comes a nightly tradition: A pizza “social” at the Inn.

– The Executive Board does not include Vanguard. He does not appear until his birthday on August 26th.

Day 2 begins with breakfast at 7 am. Welcoming ceremonies, and orientation go on until lunch.

V-kids are welcomed with the parents in the pavilion at 9 am.

Then the Official V-Week Welcome &Theme Introduction takes place at the auditorium at 10 am.

Lunch is at noon until 2. After lunch, Prefect [a/k/a Nancy Salzman] gives a two hour lecture [called an inquiry] on “Human Nature”. That is at Morse Hall.

– This is followed by two hours of Objectives, which appears to be part of the Whole Mind Development & Writing Project.

– Followed by a BBQ dinner [vegetarian] on the Silver Bay Resort beach, and a Platform Party.

– Then back to the Inn for pizza.

He gets women to get other women for him.

Day 3 begins with exo/eso at 7 am in the Gym, or Reverence in Morse Hall.

– eso/exo combines exercise with the wisdom of Keith Raniere. He is given tribute for founding this revolutionary concept.

– Reverence is incomplete if we fail to give tribute to the Being who has done the most for us in life: For some people, it is God. For others, it is Vanguard.

– Breakfast follows. Then off to the beach until Noon. Then lunch.

– Then a two hour lecture from Prefect in Morse Hall. Then two hours of Objectives. Dinner. Then an hour and a half of Objectives. Science, poetry, music and singing tonight.

– Then three hours in the auditorium to watch a film called “My Tourette’s”.

– Followed by a social and pizza at the Inn.

Day 4 begins with exo/eso or Reverence.

– Then Breakfast.

– Followed by “Land Day” – hiking and games. Followed by lunch.

– Then two hours of another lecture by Prefect.

– Then two hours of Objectives.

– Dinner. More Objectives.

– “Promotions” for two hours in the auditorium at night.

– Then it’s time for a Dance Party with pizza at the Inn.

I listen to everything you say because I care deeply about you.Day 5 eso/exo for an hour and a half or Reverence.

– Breakfast.

– Then “The Knife Presentation” in Marse Hall. The Knife is the media analysis company founded on Rational Inquiry techniques. It applies Raniere-style “critical thinking analysis” to media reports rating slant, spin and bias. Keith Raniere is given tribute at V-Week for founding this revolutionary concept.

– Then lunch. Then two hours with Prefect talking. Then two hours of Objectives.

– Dinner. More Objectives.

– In the Chapel is something called Vladimir for three hours.

– Then a social and pizza.

Day 6: Finally, the big day has arrived! The nativity of Vanguard [a/k/a Keith Raniere], or for Mexicans “Feliz Navidad de la Vanguard”.

– The morning is given to breakfast and then a triathlon competition. Lunch is by the beach.

– Official V-Week Photos are taken for an hour.

– This is followed by a three hour discussion on Ethics [Ethicist Value] in Morse Hall. Keith Raniere is given tribute for founding a revolutionary new understanding of ethics.

– Then dinner. After dinner is an hour and a half lecture on “Vanguard the Scientist”. During the lecture, it is argued that Vanguard may be the greatest scientist who ever lived.

– Then the magical event everybody has been waiting for begins: ‘Tribute to Vanguard”. Three hours of praising Vanguard. Here, Vanguard makes his appearance at Vanguard Week allowing his followers to view him.

– After this, devotees repair to the Inn for pizza and a social. The discussions are mainly about him.

Don't I know it?

Day 7 starts with exo/eso and Reverence.

– Then the women spend an hour and a half with Prefect doing a Jness module.

– The men get do an SOP meeting with the “High Counsel”.

– Among the men of the High Counsel are James Del Negro, Lucas Roberts and KS.

– Keith Raniere is given tribute for founding Jness and its revolutionary concepts to solve women’s problems. He is also given tribute for founding SOP and its revolutionary concepts for solving men’s problems.

– Then the men and women get together and dance in front of the Inn for an hour.

– It’s time for lunch.

– The four straight hours of Prefect, and Objectives.

– Then dinner.

– More objectives. Then to the gym where guest DJs play tunes for a Dance Party. Then the Inn, where there is pizza and a social.

Now, let us consider and deeply ponder.

Day 8 starts in the cafeteria with “Prefect’s Coffee” for two hours.

– Then Land Day. Where Capture the Flag is played.

– Lunch. Two hours of Prefect lecturing.

– Then Objectives. Dinner. More Objectives.

– Then live music and dancing and “Games on the Beach” for three hours.

– Then back to the Inn for a Social and pizza.

Now, look into my eyes.

Day 9 offers: eso/ejo and Reverence.

– Breakfast.

– Then the beach for paddle boarding and kayaking.

– Lunch. Two hours of Prefect.

– Objectives. Dinner. More objectives.

– Three hours of The Center Presentations & Objectives Final in the auditorium.

– Vanguard may appear.

– Then to the Inn for pizza and a Social.

I will now spout an unintelligible platitude meant to appear as a sign of my deep brilliance. If she buys into this, she's hooked.

Day 10: More of the same to start off the day.

– Then men and the women separate for Jness with Prefect in Paine Hall and the men go in the presence of the High Counsel of SOP.

– There is an hour of open activities. Then lunch.

– Followed by two hours of Prefect talking and two hours of Objectives. Then dinner and more Objectives.

– Then, the signal event: Talent Night – where ESP singers, comedians, dancers, and erstwhile performers appear in the auditorium. Vanguard may appear for this amateur talent show.

– Followed by pizza and a social at the Inn.

On Day 11, Prefect regales students with two hours of talk at “Prefect’s Coffee”.

– Then two hours of open time.

– An hour is set aside for money making opportunities: The Field Trainers gather those who have attended who think they may want to be “big money earners” by becoming salesmen for NXIVM/Executive Success Programs. The company’s multilevel marketing commission structure is partially explained.

– Lunch.

– Two hours of Prefect. Objectives. Dinner.

– More Objectives.

– Another talent show. This time with special guests. Vanguard may appear.

– It is in the auditorium.

– Then, the final social with pizza at the Inn.

Day 12 starts off with eso/ejo or Reverence. Breakfast.

– This is a half-day. The auditorium is the venue for the two hour V-Week Closing. It is unknown if Vanguard will appear.

– Then students checkout. Then get a hug from Prefect and the others. Should Vanguard be around, which is seen as unlikely, a young and slender lady might expect a kiss on the lips, and a pelvis to pelvis style hug, from him in parting.

– Lunch follows and “See you next year.”

If there is still a NXIVM company, and a Vanguard to worship 12 months from now, there will certainly be some who will plunk down between $2,000 to nearly $5,000 for another round of V-Week in 2018.

But a word of warning: Don’t count on it being available next year. And don’t send in those “early deposits” to ensure you get a “good rate” for Vanguard Week 2018. The rumor is that Vanguard Week may be moving from Silver Bay to Fiji after this year.

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2017 V-semana, es 12 días celebración de este año de la Natividad de Keith Raniere.

El Sr. Raniere ha otorgado a sí mismo el título de vanguardia.

Semana de vanguardia va desde 21 de agosto al 1 de septiembre. Está detenido ahora en Silver Bay Resort a orillas del lago George, Nueva York.

Aquí está el horario:

El evento comenzó a las 14:00 el lunes, 21 de agosto con:

– Registro, junto con una parte del eclipse solar, un comienzo auspicioso para la semana de la vanguardia.

– Esto es seguido por cena [todas las comidas son vegetarianas. Después de la cena es una fogata con música y “Executive Junta, ” aparece. Luego sigue una tradición nocturna: una pizza “social” en el mesón.

– La Junta Directiva no son vanguardia. No aparece hasta su cumpleaños el 26 de agosto.

Día 2 comienza con un desayuno en 7:00.

– Ceremonias de bienvenida y orientación quedan almuerzo.

– Después del almuerzo, prefecto [a/k/a Nancy Salzman] da una conferencia de dos horas [denominada investigación] en “Human Nature”.

– Esto es seguido por dos horas de objetivos, que parece ser parte de todo el proyecto de desarrollo y escritura de la mente.

– Seguido de una cena de barbacoa [vegetarianos] en la playa de Silver Bay Resort y una parte de la plataforma.

– Volver a la posada para la pizza.

El día 3 comienza con exo/eso en el 7:00 en el gimnasio, o reverencia en pasillo de Morse.

– eso/exo combina el ejercicio con la sabiduría de Keith Raniere. Se le da homenaje para la Fundación de este concepto revolucionario.

– Reverencia es incompleta si no darle homenaje al ser que ha hecho más por nosotros en la vida: para algunas personas, es Dios. Para otros, es vanguardia.

– Sigue el desayuno. Hacia la playa hasta el mediodía. Luego almuerzo.

– A continuación una conferencia de dos horas de Prefecto en pasillo de Morse. Luego de dos horas de objetivos. Cena. Luego una hora y media de objetivos. Ciencia, la poesía, la música y cantar esta noche.

– Luego de tres horas en el auditorio para ver una película llamada “My Tourette’s «.

– Seguido por una social y una pizza en el mesón.

Día 4 comienza con exo/eso o reverencia.

– Luego desayuno.

– Seguido por “Land Day” – caminatas y juegos. Seguido de almuerzo.

– Luego de dos horas de otra conferencia por el prefecto.

– Luego de dos horas de objetivos.

– Cena. Más objetivos.

– “Promotions” durante dos horas en el Auditorio por la noche.

– Entonces es hora para una fiesta con pizza en el mesón.

Día 5 eso/exo de una hora y media o reverencia.

– Desayuno.

– Entonces “The cuchillo Presentation” en sala de Marse. El cuchillo es la empresa de análisis de medios fundada en las técnicas de la investigación racional. Aplica estilo de Raniere “critical pensamiento analysis” para valorar la inclinación, giro y sesgo de los medios de comunicación. Keith Raniere recibe homenaje en la V semana para la Fundación de este concepto revolucionario.

– Luego almuerzo. Luego de dos horas con prefecto hablando. Luego de dos horas de objetivos.

– Cena. Más objetivos.

– En la capilla es algo que se llama a Vladimir durante tres horas. A continuación, una social y pizza.

Día 6: Por último, el gran día ha llegado! La Natividad de vanguardia [a/k/a Keith Raniere], o para “Feliz Navidad de la Vanguard los mexicanos”.

– La mañana se da el desayuno y luego una competencia de Triatlón. El almuerzo es en la playa.

– Fotos oficiales de la V semana se toman durante una hora.

– Esto es seguido por una discusión de tres horas sobre la ética [Ethicist valor] en pasillo de Morse. Keith Raniere es dado homenaje para la Fundación de una nueva comprensión revolucionaria de la ética.

– Luego una cena. Después de la cena es una conferencia de hora y media en “Vanguard la Scientist”. Durante la Conferencia, se argumenta que la vanguardia puede ser el científico más grande que jamás haya vivido.

– Entonces comienza el mágico evento que todo el mundo ha estado esperando: ‘ homenaje a Vanguard “. Tres horas de alabar la vanguardia. Aquí, vanguardia hace su aparición en la semana de vanguardia que permite a sus seguidores que lo ven.

– Después de esto, devotos de reparación a la posada para pizza y una social. Las discusiones son principalmente sobre él.

Día 7 comienza con exo/eso y reverencia.

– Entonces las mujeres pasan una hora y media con prefecto haciendo un módulo de Jness.

– Lo hombres consiguen hacer una reunión de SOP con el “High Counsel”.

– Entre los hombres de la alta son James Del Negro, Lucas Roberts y KS.

– Keith Raniere es dado homenaje para la Fundación de Jness y sus revolucionarios conceptos para resolver problemas de la mujer. También recibe homenaje para la Fundación de SOP y sus revolucionarios conceptos para resolver problemas de los hombres.

– Entonces los hombres y mujeres reunirán y bailan delante de la Posada durante una hora.

– Es tiempo para el almuerzo.

– Las cuatro horas rectas de prefecto y los objetivos.

– Luego una cena.

– Más objetivos. Luego al gimnasio donde tunes juego de DJs invitado para una fiesta. Entonces el Inn, donde hay pizza y una social.

Día 8 comienza en la cafetería con “Prefect’s Coffee” durante dos horas.

– Entonces día de la tierra. Donde se juega el captura la bandera.

– Almuerzo. Dos horas de conferencias de prefecto.

– Entonces los objetivos. Cena. Más objetivos.

– Luego música en vivo y baile “Games en la Beach” durante tres horas.

– Volver a la Posada y una pizza.

Día 9 ofrece: eso/ejo y reverencia.

– Desayuno.

– A continuación, la playa de paddle board y kayak.

– Almuerzo. Dos horas de prefecto.

– Objetivos. Cena. Más objetivos.

– Tres horas del centro Final de objetivos y presentaciones en el auditorio.

– Vanguardia puede aparecer.

– Luego a la posada para pizza y una Social.

Día 10: Más de lo mismo para empezar el día.

– Los hombres y las mujeres separadas para Jness con prefecto en pasillo de Paine y los hombres pasan ante el Alto Consejo de SOP.

– Hay una hora de actividades abiertas. Luego almuerzo.

– Seguido de prefecto hablando dos horas y dos horas de objetivos. Luego cena y más objetivos.

– Entonces, el acontecimiento de la señal: noche de talento – donde ESP cantantes, comediantes, bailarines y artistas antiguos aparecen en el auditorio. Vanguardia puede aparecer para esta muestra de talento amateur.

– Seguido por pizza y social en el mesón.

El día 11, prefecto hay estudiantes con dos horas de charla en “Prefect’s Coffee”.

– Luego de dos horas de tiempo libre.

– Una hora se deja de lado las oportunidades de ganar dinero: los entrenadores de campo se reúnen los que han asistido que piensan puede ser “big dinero earners” al convertirse en vendedores de NXIVM Ejecutivo programas de éxito. Estructura de la Comisión de marketing multinivel de la empresa se explica, en parte.

– Almuerzo.

– Dos horas de prefecto. Objetivos. Cena.

– Más objetivos.

– Otro show de talentos. Esta vez con invitados especiales. Vanguardia puede aparecer.

– Es en el auditorio.

– Luego, el final social con pizza en el mesón.

Día 12 comienza con eso/ejo o reverencia. Desayuno.

– Se trata de un medio día. El auditorio es el lugar para la V semana de cierre de dos horas. No se sabe si aparecerá en la vanguardia.

– Entonces pago de los estudiantes. Obtener un abrazo de prefecto y a los demás. Debe ser vanguardia, que se ve como poco probable, una señora joven y esbelta puede esperar un beso en los labios y un abrazo estilo de pelvis a pelvis, de él en la despedida.

– Almuerzo sigue y “See que el año que viene. ”

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Si todavía hay una empresa NXIVM y una vanguardia para adorar a 12 meses a partir de ahora, ciertamente habrá algunos que serán plunk abajo entre $2.000 a casi $5.000 para otra ronda de la V semana en 2018.

Pero una palabra de ADVERTENCIA: no contar con que estén disponibles el año próximo. Y no en los “early deposits” que garantiza una “good rate «de vanguardia semana 2018. El rumor es que vanguardia semana puede moverse desde la bahía de la plata a Fiji después de este año.