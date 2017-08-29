The Tipster: Keith was always a huckster (VÉASE ABAJO PARA LA TRADUCCIÓN EN ESPAÑOL)

A writer who goes by the moniker The Tipster offers the following:





Keith Raniere was always a huckster, a con man, a sociopath.





If you dig through Youtube a little bit, you can find some of the most amazing videos to show you who this man really is. It takes very little effort.





How about this little Gem of a news report from the Consumers Byline days:





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JyAjYx2mlGE





To those who believe that insane crackpot Nancy Salzman or anyone else in the cult about this, let me make this clear: The Government didn’t have a vendetta against Keith Raniere, they simply wanted to shut down a pyramid scheme with a sociopath at the head of it.





Take a look at this one:





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i9Buo3Gj3Zk





Keith being confronted by a bunch of women in 2009 about sleeping with a tonne of people in his cult and it being a conflict of interest. This sociopathic loser has been fucking with people (literally and figuratively) for years. Watch Raniere deflect everything in the video, all of which turns out to be true based on his behavior right now.





If you are the type that enjoys non-sensical gibberish and circular references, watch any one of his interview videos but this one is one of my favorites:





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dfp5q3T4j8Y&t=20s





Note the heading says Keith Raniere “idiot”. Could there be a more appropriate title?





Not to jump around too much but lets go back to the Consumers Byline days. Take a look at this video:





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B_ML3KjW7bY&t=20s





First, most of the claims made are fake. But second, am I the only person who sees nothing but vapidness in his eyes? Like he’s pretending to be human?





For those of you who want to get into some of Keith’s pedophilia, which by the way, he’s had numerous accusations against him and a few people have first hand knowledge but he can’t be prosecuted because it’s past the statute of limitations:





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bvchHhcfvzg





So here’s the thing. If you want to find out who he is now, look back at some of these videos. He’s a complete, utter, evil, disgusting sociopath. Thankfully, he’s close to being taken down. But none-the-less for those on the fence about him, watch the videos and judge for yourself.





He’s the same guy now as he was before, only even worse perhaps.

________________________________________________________________________________________







Pamela Cafritz [left] was the object of solicitude of Prefect [m] and Vanguard [r].





EL TRUCO; KEITH FUE SIEMPRE UN TENDERO.





Un escritor que va por el apodo el truco ofrece lo siguiente: Keith Raniere era siempre un tendero, un estafador, un sociópata.



Si usted cava un poco más a través de Youtube, usted puede encontrar algunos de los videos más sorprendentes que le muestre quién es este hombre realmente. Se requiere muy poco esfuerzo.





Qué tal esta pequeña joya de un informe de noticias de los días de la firma de los consumidores:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JyAjYx2mlGE





Para aquellos que creen que chiflado demente Nancy Salzman o cualquier otra persona en el culto acerca de esto, permítanme dejar esto claro: el gobierno no tenía un vendetta contra Keith Raniere, simplemente querían cerrar un esquema de pirámide con un psicópata en la cabeza de él.





Echa un vistazo a este:





Keith se enfrenta por un puñado de mujeres en 2009 acerca de dormir con una tonelada de personas en su culto y que sea un conflicto de intereses. Este perdedor sociópata ha estado follando con personas (literal y figurativamente) por años. Ver Raniere desviar todo en el video, que resulta para ser verdadero basándose en su comportamiento de ahora.

Si eres el tipo que disfruta galimatías sin automóvil y referencias circulares, ver alguno de sus videos de la entrevista pero este es uno de mis favoritos:





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dfp5q3T4j8Y&t=20s





Nota el encabezado dice Keith Raniere “idiot”. ¿Podría haber un título más apropiado?

No saltar alrededor de demasiado pero vamos a los días de la firma de los consumidores. Echa un vistazo a este video:





En primer lugar, la mayoría de las afirmaciones hechas es falsa. ¿Pero en segundo lugar, soy yo la única persona que no ve nada pero vapidness en sus ojos? ¿Como él está pretendiendo ser humanos?

Para aquellos de ustedes que quieren entrar en algunas de la pedofilia de Keith, que por cierto, él es tenido numerosas acusaciones en su contra y algunas personas tienen de primera mano conocimiento pero no puede ser procesado porque está más allá de la prescripción:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bvchHhcfvzg





Así que aquí está la cosa. Si quieres averiguar que él ahora es mirar hacia atrás en algunos de estos videos. Es un completo, total, mal, asqueroso sociópata. Afortunadamente, está cerca de ser tomado. Pero no menos para los que tienen el cerco sobre él, ver los videos y juzguen ustedes mismos.





Él es el hombre mismo ahora como era antes, sólo peor tal vez.



