A reader comments:

Allison Mack sings for Keith Raniere

Allison Mack quit acting and became, among other things, a singer, a pimp for Keith Raniere and the leader of a master-slave group that brands women and takes “collateral” that is meant to ensure the women’s silence.

As an old friend of Allison’s, I have to come to her defense a little. I know for a fact that she did choose to take a break from acting to figure out her life, and Keith, Pam and the community did influence this decision. She had been a working actor since she was a child, and she had never really known anything outside of acting.

I don’t think it’s bad that she took a break. HOWEVER, I do think Keith used her desire to find herself to his advantage. He played Allison’s weaknesses and her want for a deeper more meaningful life.

Allison never intended to “give up” acting. She intended to do some soul searching and then do more meaningful roles on stage and on screen. She still wants to act, but Keith convinced her that she can only take certain roles, because other roles are not ethical and go against humanity. For instance, when she took a role on “The Following”, they made her make a public apology to the community about how her materialism and want for attention clouded her judgment. How taking that role hurt the community and hurt her dear friend Keith because it was about a cult. She cried in front of the community, begging for forgiveness, and she was applauded for it.

Not only has Keith convinced her that she had to create THE SOURCE with her, but he convinced her that she must take roles that further humanity and his mission. So now she spends all her time trying to enroll women into a $10,000 program about acting, and trying to make plays that mean something… but really she is and continues to serve Keith’s fucked up mission and also uses her celebrity to enroll beautiful young actresses into the Source and then into DOS so Keith can fuck them too.

I DO NOT deny that Allison has responsibility in all this, and I think she needs mental and emotional help ASAP, but Keith and his women have been screwing with Allison’s fragile mind from the beginning.

So did Keith cause her to quit acting? Yes, but it was in a far less direct way.

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TRADUCCIÓN

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UN AMIGO DE ALLISON MACK: KEITH TIENE QUE DEJAR DE ACTUAR; ELLA NECESITA AYUDA CUANTO ANTES

Como un viejo amigo de Allison, tengo que venir un poco a su defensa. Sé para un hecho de que ella haya decidido tomar un descanso de la actuación a la figura hacia fuera su vida, y Keith, Pam y la comunidad influyó esta decisión. Ella había sido un actor de trabajo puesto que era una niña, y nunca había conocido nada fuera de acción.

No creo que sea malo que ella hizo una pausa. Sin embargo, creo que Keith utiliza su deseo para encontrar ella misma a su ventaja. Él jugó debilidades de Allison y su desea para una vida más profunda.

Allison nunca pretendió “give up” actuando. Ella se prepuso hacer alguna búsqueda de alma y luego hacer papeles más significativos en el escenario y en la pantalla. Ella todavía quiere actuar, pero Keith convenció de que ella sólo puede tomar ciertos roles, ya que otros papeles no son éticos y contra la humanidad. Por ejemplo, cuando ella tomó un papel en “The Following”, hizo hacer una disculpa pública a la comunidad sobre cómo su materialismo y falta de atención nublaron su juicio. Cómo tomar ese papel había herido a la comunidad y había herido a su amigo Keith, porque se trataba de un culto. Lloraba frente a la comunidad, pidiendo perdón, y ella fue aplaudida por ello.

No sólo ha Keith convenció que tenía que crear la fuente con ella, pero él la convenció que ella debe tomar roles más humanidad y su misión. Así que ahora ella pasa todo su tiempo tratando de inscribir a las mujeres en un programa de $10.000 sobre actuar, y tratando de hacer juegos significa algo… pero en realidad es y sigue sirviendo de Keith jodida misión y también utiliza a su fama para inscribirse a bellas actrices jóvenes en la fuente y luego en DOS así que Keith puede coger demasiado.

No niego que Allison tiene responsabilidad en todo esto, y creo que ella necesita mental y emocional ayuda cuanto antes, pero Keith y su mujer ha sido atornillado con la mente frágil de Allison desde el principio.

¿Así que a dejar de actuar hizo que Keith? Sí, pero de manera menos directa.

Allison Mack sings for Keith Raniere

Allison Mack dejar de actuar y se convirtió, entre otras cosas, un cantante, un proxeneta por Keith Raniere y el líder de un maestro-esclavo que marcas las mujeres y toma “collateral del grupo” que pretende asegurar el silencio de las mujeres.