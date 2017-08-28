Anonymous writer speaks on Allison Mack and libel (VÉASE ABAJO PARA LA TRADUCCIÓN EN ESPAÑOL)

(Editor’s note: I received this letter by email. I do not know who wrote it. I am posting it precisely as I received it.)

Allison Mack during a performance with Simply Human at V Week.

Dear Mr. Parlato

I apologize for the length of this and thank you for your time. If you’d like to post this on FrankReport, I give you my permission under pseudonym Al’s Son, Mack, unless someone else has come up with that, in which case you can make up a name.

In April of 2016, I watched the TV series “American Odyssey” and was delighted to see Allison Mack had a supporting role. The role of Chloe Sullivan was my favorite character on “Smallville” and I always found Ms. Mack to be quite attractive, with a magnetic personality. Shortly after watching “American Odyssey” I wondered what she had been up to lately. What started for me as pleasant research, led me to curiosity, which led me to concern, and then eventually to your site, which I finished reading by May 2016. I don’t remember the exact order of revelations as it was definitely a rabbit hole I could not resist. Also being a fan of Kristin Kreuk and Grace Park, I ended my quest for information quite concerned and sad yet hopeful that all current victims could be awoken from their nightmare, that Ms. Mack was not as deeply involved as reported, and could be saved from what seemed like grave personal danger. I drafted a letter to you then but wasn’t sure how to finish it or take the next steps I then felt necessary. Finally, having no connection to any of the players, nor any personal stake other then my affection for Ms. Mack, I decided I had to put my concern aside and get on with other things.

I visited your site infrequently since then, finally seeing your hiatus-breaking article on the Raniere patent suit against Microsoft and AT&T. I revisited in the last few days to see if there was any progress only to find countless and exhausting new posts and shocking revelations.

Clearly, as was evident last year, Allison Mack has lost weight, going from being a vibrant self-proclaimed foodie with at least a healthy organic pescatarian diet during her “Smallville” days, to a vegan or vegetarian diet that has left her reminiscent of a vegan relative of mine who suffered from anorexia. Yet I do not want to believe that she is as involved in the heinous acts as reported. I can only imagine what her family and friends feel. She simply must be subject to egregious coercion and/or delusion in her mind. If all this leads to charges and jail time for her, one could cite plenty of celebrities that bounced back from legal trouble, but entertainment media can be viciously cruel. I fear that she would not come back from this, that she would suffer worse than prison, that she could spiral into a life threatening psychosis and depression. That would be incredibly sad.

I am surprised that TMZ and other entertainment news outlets have not already picked up on this saga. Perhaps they are smartly more cautious than you, fearing costly libel charges. Perhaps Ms. Mack is not on their radar, though ET Online had an August 4 2017 exclusive article on her 2016/17 voice acting role in an animated TV series. And that brings me to a notion I must disabuse you of.

You have inaccurately stated things about Ms. Mack’s career several times, which leads me to believe you are a sloppy reporter, willing to play fast and loose with the facts. The inaccuracies have subtly grown, to the worst instance in your August 4th 2017 post titled “Allison Mack to confess:…” I quote you:

“…Miss Mack, who gave up a starring role on the hit TV show Smallville to follow Mr. Raniere…”

Ms. Mack did not give up her role. She was there until the series finale after a 10 year run, and not only that, was in the final scene of that episode. The non-canon character of Chloe Sullivan was so compelling that she was introduced into the DC comic universe, and Allison Mack was not replaced by any other actress for that role, so she did not give up the role, as you say. You’ve previously said things like:

“left her acting career” and

“retired at the peak of her career”

On July 1 2017 article about Grace Park you say:

“In 2010, Allison Mack, who played Chloe Sullivan on the CW Superman drama, Smallville, announced she was retiring to follow Mr. Raniere.”

Show us what journalistic article or video she says this in. In fact, she has had at least 5 roles since Smallville (not many I grant you), but that includes a movie and 18 television episodes. The main star of “Smallville”, Tom Welling who played Clark Kent, doesn’t even have that many roles since then. All you need is IMdB to figure that out. You need to do much better with the facts if you are to be completely credible.

Additionally, in my opinion you have been juvenile, unprofessional, and reckless in a vast number your posts, filling them with conjecture and sensationalism, ad hominem, poisoning the well for your own case, and prebuttal, not to mention allowing several reader’s argument from ridicule to be highlighted directly in post bodies. It’s hard to take you as seriously as is warranted. And I feel that this is an incredibly serious matter. Further, the instances of libel are epic. I have to assume one of a number of things is going on here, that have prevented you from being sued. Either:

1. Keith Raniere and his lawyers are not very bright – not likely

2. This whole site, true or false, is a NXIVM honey-pot trying to catch “suppressives” – Too many assumptions here, but not impossible

3. Everything is true and they don’t want to risk disclosure before they’ve secured their position (which you given them ample warning to do – simply reckless) – Possible

4. They’re biding their time, allowing you to dig an ever deeper libellous hole, for when they finally do bring suit, probably after your other case with them is over. I think this is most likely. In my opinion, you’re not only “digging your own grave”, you’re giving them, or at least Raniere, opportunity to escape justice.

In any case, to bring it back into focus and assume this site is more than 90% accurate, I suggest you contact two entities to make this more public, but not yet mainstream (if that causes more of a flight risk). The first entity, but maybe not the best of the two, is The Intercept. I don’t particularly like Glen Greenwald’s ultra-left stance on things, but he as the ear of liberal minded people who would be absolutely outraged by this saga. The second entity comprises of members of a podcast production called Real Crime Profile. The hosts are Jim Clemente (a retired New York City Prosecutor and Supervisory FBI Special Agent/Profiler), Laura Richards (a Criminal Behavioural Analyst having trained with New Scotland Yard and the FBI. She’s an expert in domestic and sexual violence, stalking and coercive control), and Lisa Zambetti (a TV casting director for “Criminal Minds” and “Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders” who may have crossed paths with some actors inside ESP/SOP/Jness/DOS). They recently (May 2017) did podcast episodes on coercive control. Their podcast is tangentially aligned with the hit “This American Life” podcast “Serial” and they have a large enough crime-junkie audience to warrant third party sponsorship. In my opinion they could easily analyze videos of Raniere and others, and assess his level of sociopathy/psychopathy. They only dive into closed or cold cases on the podcast, but they don’t seem to be burdened by bureaucracy, and they have many law enforcement connections, so I believe their endorsement of your material would carry a lot of weight.

On your writing, my general advice is to tighten up this site and your reporting, and focus on progress in the main post stream instead of rehashing old posts and topics. For those you could have a running post or series of posts, persistently in the sidebar, that outline the progression of revelations, and in those just link to each past post on the topic. For anyone coming to your site who wants to follow the progression from the beginning and have a complete picture, it may be extremely tiring. It was for me.

Thanks again for your time,

Al’s Son, Mack

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TRADUCCIÓN EN ESPAÑOL

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(Nota del editor: he recibido esta carta por correo electrónico. No sé quién lo escribió. Yo estoy publicando lo precisamente que he recibido.)

Allison Mack during a performance with Simply Human at V Week.

Estimado Sr. Parlato

Pido disculpas por la longitud de esta y gracias por su tiempo. Si usted desea publicar esto en FrankReport, te doy mi permiso debajo hijo de seudónimo Al, Mack, a menos que alguien ha llegado a que, en cuyo caso puedes hacer un nombre.

En abril de 2016, vi la TV serie “American Odyssey” y estaba encantado de ver a Allison Mack tenía un papel de apoyo. El papel de Chloe Sullivan fue mi personaje favorito en “Smallville” y siempre encontré la Sra. Mack muy atractivo, con una personalidad magnética. Poco después de ver “American Odyssey” me preguntaba lo que había sido hasta últimamente. Lo que empezó para mí como investigación agradable, me llevó a la curiosidad, que me llevó a la preocupación, y luego eventualmente a su sitio, que he terminado de leer mayo 2016. No recuerdo el orden exacto de las revelaciones, como sin duda era un agujero de conejo que no me pude resistir. También ser un ventilador de Kristin Kreuk y Grace Park, finalizó mi búsqueda de información muy preocupada y triste pero esperanzador que todas las víctimas actuales podrían ser despertadas de su pesadilla, que la Sra. Mack no era como profundamente involucrado como se informó, podrían salvarse de lo que parecía li ke grave peligro. Redactó una carta a usted entonces, pero no estaba seguro de cómo terminarlo o tomar los siguientes pasos luego sentí necesario. Finalmente, no tener ninguna conexión con cualquiera de los jugadores, ni cualquier participación personal otro entonces mi afecto por la Sra. Mack, decidió que tenía que poner mi preocupación a un lado y seguir con otras cosas.

Visité tu sitio con poca frecuencia desde entonces, finalmente viendo su artículo de romper el hiato en la demanda patentes de Raniere contra Microsoft y AT&T. Nuevo en los últimos días para ver si había algún progreso para encontrarse con incontables y escape nuevos puestos e impactantes revelaciones.

Claramente, como fue evidente el año pasado, Allison Mack ha perdido peso, pasando de ser vibrante gastronómica autoproclamado con al menos una dieta saludable pescatarian orgánicos durante su “Smallville” días, a una dieta vegana o vegetariana que ha dejado de una vegana pariente mío que sufrió de anorexia. Todavía no quiero creer que ella es como participar en los actos atroces como se informó. Sólo puedo imaginar lo que sienten su familia y amigos. Ella simplemente debe ser objeto de coacción grave o engaño en su mente. Si todo esto lleva a cargos y penas de cárcel para ella, uno podría citar un montón de celebridades que se recuperó de problemas legales, pero los medios de entretenimiento pueden ser despiadadamente crueles. Me temo que ella no vendría detrás de el, que ella iba a sufrir peor que la prisión, que ella podría en espiral en un mortal de psicosis y depresión. Eso sería muy triste.

Me sorprende que TMZ y otros medios de entretenimiento han no ya seleccionado arriba de esta saga. Tal vez estén inteligentemente más prudentes que tú, por temor a cargos costosos por difamación. Tal vez la Sra. Mack no es en su radar, aunque ET Online tenían un artículo exclusivo de 04 de agosto de 2017 a 2016/17 voz actuando el papel en una serie de dibujos animados. Y que me lleva a una noción de que debo desengañar.

Inexacto manifestaron cosas sobre la carrera de la Sra. Mack varias veces, lo que me lleva a creer que eres un reportero descuidado, dispuesto a jugar rápido y suelta con los hechos. Las imprecisiones han crecido sutilmente, a la instancia peor en el 04 de agosto de 2017 post titulado “Allison Mack a confess:…” te cito:

“… Miss Mack, que dio para arriba un rol protagónico en el golpe TV show Smallville a seguir el Sr. Raniere…”

La Sra. Mack no cedieron su papel. Ella estaba allí hasta el final de la serie después de un año 10 ejecución y no solo eso, estaba en la escena final de ese episodio. El carácter no canónico de Chloe Sullivan fue tan convincente que se introdujo en el universo de DC comic, y Allison Mack no fue reemplazado por cualquier otra actriz para ese papel, por lo que ella no le dio el papel, como usted dice. Anteriormente has dicho cosas como:

” Left su career de acción” y

“Retired en la cima de su career”

En 01 de julio de 2017 artículo sobre Grace Park le dice:

“In 2010, Allison Mack, que en el drama de CW Superman, Smallville, Chloe Sullivan anunció que se retira para seguir Sr. Raniere. ”

Nos muestran qué artículo periodístico o un vídeo dice esto. De hecho, ella ha tenido al menos 5 funciones desde Smallville (no muchos admito), pero incluye una película y episodios de televisión 18. La estrella principal del “Smallville”, Tom Welling que jugó Clark Kent, no tiene ni siquiera que muchos papeles desde entonces. Todo lo que necesitas es IMdB para averiguarlo. Tienes que hacer mucho mejor con los hechos, si vas a ser totalmente creíbles.

Además, en mi opinión han sido menores, poco profesional e imprudente en un gran número de tus mensajes, llenándolos con conjeturas y sensacionalismo, ad hominem, envenenamiento del pozo para su propio caso y prebuttal, para no hablar de lo que varios lectores argumento de burla ser destacado directamente en publicar cuerpos. Es difícil que lo lleve tan en serio como se justifica. Y siento que esto es un asunto muy serio. Además, los casos de difamación son épicos. Tengo que asumir uno de un número de cosas está sucediendo aquí, que le han impedido ser demandado. Ya sea:

1. Keith Raniere y sus abogados no son muy brillantes – no es probable que

2. este sitio entero, verdadero o falso, es un pote de miel NXIVM tratando de atrapar “suppressives”-supuestos muchos aquí, pero no imposible

3. todo es verdad y no quieren a la divulgación del riesgo antes de que ha asegurado su posición (que se les amplia ADVERTENCIA que – simplemente imprudente) – posible

4. están esperando su momento, lo que le permite cavar un agujero cada vez más difamatorio, para cuando finalmente traen traje, probablemente después de su otro caso con ellos. Creo que esto es más probable. En mi opinión, no sólo “digging su propio grave”, estás dando, o por lo menos Raniere, oportunidad de huir de la justicia.

En cualquier caso, para que vuelva a centrarse y asumir que este sitio es más de 90% de precisión, sugiero ponerse en contacto con dos entidades para hacer esto más público, pero no de corriente (si es que hace más de un riesgo del vuelo). La primera entidad, pero tal vez no el mejor de los dos, es el interceptar. Particularmente no me gusta postura ultra izquierda de Glen Greenwald en las cosas, pero como el oído de la gente con mentalidad liberal que sería ser absolutamente indignado por esta saga. La segunda entidad por miembros de una producción de podcast llamado Perfil de crimen Real. Los anfitriones son Jim Clemente (retirado fiscal de la ciudad de Nueva York y supervisor agente especial de la FBI/Profiler), Laura Richards (un Criminal comportamiento Analista habiendo entrenado con nueva Scotland Yard y el FBI. Ella es una experta en violencia doméstica y sexual, acecho y coercitiva de control) y Lisa Zambetti (un director de casting de TV para “Criminal Minds” y “Criminal mente: más allá de Borders” que puede haber cruzado caminos con algunos actores dentro de ESP/SOP/Jness/DOS). Recientemente (mayo de 2017) hicieron episodios podcast control coercitivo. Su podcast tangencial está alineado con el éxito “This American Life” podcast “Serial” y tienen una audiencia lo suficientemente grande como adicto al crimen para justificar el patrocinio de terceros. En mi opinión fácilmente podrían analizar videos de Raniere y otros y evaluar su nivel de psicopatía/sociopatía. Se sumergen solamente en cajas cerradas o frío en el podcast, pero no parecen ser agobiados por la burocracia, y tienen muchas conexiones de aplicación de la ley, por lo que creo que su endoso del material llevaría mucho peso.

En su escrito, mi consejo general es apretar este sitio y sus informes y centrarse sobre el progreso en la corriente del poste principal en lugar de Rumiar los problemas viejos posts y temas. Para los que podría tener un funcionamiento poste o serie de posts, persistente en la barra lateral, que describen la progresión de las revelaciones y en ésos acoplamiento sólo a cada post anterior sobre el tema. Para alguien que viene a su sitio que quiere seguir la progresión desde el principio y tener una imagen completa, puede ser extremadamente agotador. Fue para mí.

Gracias nuevamente por tu tiempo,

Hijo al, Mack