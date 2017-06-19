Part 1: Inside DOS: How to get ‘first collateral’

More info on DOS.

DOS [Dominant Over Submissive] is a secretive woman’s group based on the conceptual teachings of Keith Raniere. Mr. Raniere is the only man in DOS.

DOS is in effect a multi-level marketing program with a twist – women become slaves of one another in a 666 pattern.

A woman has a master who has six slaves. She agrees to get six slaves who in turn agree to get six slaves.

Admission to DOS comes in stages.

The genius behind DOS.

The genius behind DOS. Keith Raniere.

In order to learn about DOS, a woman has to be invited by a woman who is already a member. The DOS member cannot simply tell a nonmember about DOS. She can only hint at it. In fact she cannot even mention it by name but only that there is a wonderful women’s group that can change her life.

If the woman expresses an interest in learning more, she is told that in order to learn the secret she must put up “collateral’ The secret teachings are so worthwhile that it must be protected from the profane and vulgar people of the world. If, after the woman gives the collateral, and she hears about the women’s group, and she does not want to join, nothing happens. The collateral is kept though, just as insurance, that she never tells the mighty secret that only few women in the world know.

Collateral is easy enough. It costs nothing. It can be just anything that could insure the women won’t tell the amazing secret. Why it could be something silly—just anything – like a nude picture or some silly recorded confession of her making up anything- maybe something she did behind her boyfriend’s back – almost anything is acceptable just so they have something on file – to protect the women – from giving out the greatest secret of all that only a very few women know.

It will change life and it is wonderful beyond words and besides there is nothing to fear, all the women gave collateral – just a little thing – just to protect the secret, the great secret.

Photo of a women who voluntarily posted her photo online. But a woman in business would not want an un-cropped version of this kind of photo appearing online.

These photos are of women who voluntarily posted their own photos online. But a woman in business would not want an un-cropped version of this and more explicit photos of her appearing online or elsewhere. That’s the value of collateral — one would not want it published.

Women of DOS have to post collateral every month.

Women of DOS have to post more collateral every month. Over time it will be quite a collection.

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[The question was posed — is it true that DOS members “collateral” isn’t limited to embarrassing confessions, photos, and videos, but can also include signing over actual assets like mortgages or financial accounts? The answer is yes.]