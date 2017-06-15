Pt. 11: Branded Slaves and Master Raniere: Practice makes perfect DOS slaves

By Frank Parlato

[This report has been developed from information provided from sources. For their protection, they are unnamed. It is up to the reader to judge whether the information presented is factual or not.]

The secretive women’s group called DOS [Dominant Over Submissive] that includes the practice of human branding – led by actress Allison Mack – has recently become exposed to the general public.

Working with Miss Mack at the top of DOS are Dani Padilla, Rosa Laura Junco, Loretta

Daniella Padilla

Dani Padila is one of the top slaves of Mr. Raniere

Garza, Jimina Garza, Nicki Clyne, Marianna Fernandez and Monica Duran.

We will be giving a full report on the roles of these women in a future post.

All of these women have taken a vow of lifetime slavery to Keith Raniere who is the conceptual founder of DOS.

All of these woman have female slaves of their own.

Before one can join DOS, a woman must post collateral. This must be something damning that can be used to persuade a woman that it is not in her best interest to disclose the secrets of DOS.

Collateral will be released to the world or to places where it can do the most damage if the secrets of DOS are revealed.

Before being branded, slaves have to prepare by daily and weekly discipline.

There is required reading: Some books that are necessary to read are

The Chasm of Fire by Irina Tweedie

How to Know God (Aphorisms of Patanjali) by Swami Prabhavananda and Christopher Isherwood

Odin & the Sphinx by Keith Raniere

A DOS slave must fast 12 hours daily. During the 12 hours, a woman may only drink water with lemon, black tea with lemon and honey, or sparkling water.

A slave must take a cold shower before eating, a daily 15 minute silent walk, forgo one comfort every day, report any emotional experiences to her slave master, do daily devotional studies, and make a daily act to honor to her slave master. This could be as simple as making the bed in the slave master’s honor.

A weekly devotional meeting or phone discussion with the master to check on the various practices for the week and to discuss confessions.

Some communication between masters and slaves is permitted by encrypted phone applications.

Confessions – which slaves are encouraged to make about all matters of life – are carefully recorded in a journal by the master to aid the slave in the future.

New collateral is required to be submitted in a online “Dropbox’ on the first of every month. The slave must alert her master that it is uploaded in order that the master can download it and remove it from the Dropbox.

After the branding a photograph of the brand must be sent weekly while it is healing so if any slave should go to the media, DOS masters will know whose brand it is.

Mr. Raniere teaches that only women need to post collateral.

“Women are very rarely punished for their wrongdoings or mistakes,” Mr. Raniere said.

The reason for collateral is to teach women that there consequences for their bad actions as well plus keeping a woman from revealing secrets of the organization – only if you talked.

Men are not required to post collateral in the men’s group.

It is imperative to stress that collateral will not be released unless a slave reveals the secrets of DOS.