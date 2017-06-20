Part 2: Inside DOS: How it got started

Inner Workings of DOS revealed

[This report has been developed from information provided from sources. For their protection, they are unnamed. It is up to the reader to judge whether the information presented is factual or not.]

Before the secret came out of the existence of DOS [Dominant Over Submissive] there was a plan devised by Keith Raniere and his students, Allison Mack, Rosa Laura Junco, Loretta ‘Lola’ Garza, Nicki Clyne, Monica Duran and Marianna Fernandez.

The women’s group was meant to be secret with everything hinging on collateral keeping the women mum. The members were to be culled from the students of Executive Success Programs, Jness, The Source, Knife of Aristotle, Anima, ESO and NIXVM, in Albany, Vancouver, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Mexico.

Collateral was to be carefully explained and carefully reviewed and placed in safekeeping. The women giving collateral were to be told that collateral will only be released if they break their word [the downfall of women, it is taught] and released where it can do the most damage, but only if a woman reveals the secrets of DOS.

A woman would have a female master who would require her to be disciplined with daily contact. This will build character and discipline.

She will likely be required to diet, to fast at times. She must purify her body; take cold showers, become tolerant of pain. Sleep and eat when she is told. She must study and do devotional acts in honor of her master.

When the slave has proven herself worthy, she will be asked to make a lifetime commitment. The collateral must be able to destroy every aspect of the slave’s life – to ward against betrayal. Once she is branded, she must obey implicitly and, to help other women, she must enroll six slaves which she must rule just as she is ruled.

The women’s organization would grow with one man at the top.

Of this last task, the recruiting of other women – this is of paramount importance. Should she fail, the punishment must be painful [this was not to be a BDSM sex club].

Paddling is applied with hardwood upon her naked buttocks to teach that the breaches of woman have been too long excused [as the master teaches].

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The women took “The Vow” to be Mr. Raniere’s lifelong slaves: Miss Mack, Mrs. Junco, Miss Garza, Miss Clyne, Miss Duran and Miss Fernandez determined to get at least six members to join DOS and for each of their six, they in turn would bring six more. And those six would bring six and it would go on forever.

Since the hallmark of the plan was branding women – to mark them as slaves of Master Raniere, the women felt it would be prudent to have a medical doctor on hand. Among their circle was the staunch student of the teachings, Dr. Danielle Roberts, D.O.. She was recruited to perform the branding with Master Raniere’s initials to be scarred on the public region of the slaves.

Dr. Roberts had long dreamed of a new world for women where the unnecessary suffering could be mitigated and the pain could be embraced and conquered; she only needed a great and noble cause. Though she risked her medical license, she agreed to preform the branding of slave women with her white hot cauterizing iron.

Among the women, a hierarchy was established. Allison Mack was a star, millions knew her as the kind and honest character she played on TV. She had access to the rich and famous. She would serve to influence the young women who could be most helped.

The name would be DOS – Dominant Over Submissive – or in Latin Dominus Servus – Master Slave.

It was decided that Miss Mack would be head mistress of the women of DOS.

It was decided that the women of DOS would be branded with the initials of both Mr. Raniere and Miss Mack to denote she was the slave master of the women, although she and the others were under the thralldom of Mr. Raniere.

Only one thing was left. Money was needed for expenses would be high. All of them were being supported by Clare Bronfman already. It was natural to go to her.

The wealthy heiress of the Seagram Liquors fortune – Clare Bronfman – who pledged her life in the service of Master Raniere – was asked if she would fund the vital effort.

When she learned that Master Raniere approved and accepted her among the slave women [and not for her money but out of love, he said], she teared and felt a glow inside [for it is hard to feel loved when wealth precedes every deed and gesture] and she opened her pocketbook wide and embraced the sisters.

In record time, they had organized and funded a haven for women by women to save the world. For nothing less than slavery to Master Raniere could save the world from the torment it was now enduring, they all felt.

Miss Mack was honored to be the head female of DOS.

NOTE: IF ANY WOMAN BELIEVES SHE HAS BEEN UNFAIRLY NAMED IN THIS OR THE FOLLOWING REPORTS IN THIS SERIES PLEASE FEEL FREE TO CONTACT THE WRITER AND EXPLAIN YOUR CIRCUMSTANCES. IT IS NOT OUR PURPOSE TO INJURE OR UNFAIRLY TAINT ANY INDIVIDUAL.

FURTHERMORE IF YOU NEED HELP ESCAPING OR LEAVING DOS OR ANY OF THE GROUPS ASSOCIATED WITH KEITH RANIERE AND COLLECTING ALL YOUR COLLATERAL, THERE ARE “TOOLS” AVAILABLE FOR YOU.

YOU HAVE OPTIONS AND THAT INCLUDES LEAVING PEACEFULLY AND GETTING YOUR ENTIRE COLLATERAL RETURNED. AND NOT BEING TORMENTED, HOUNDED, SUED OR BLACKMAILED BY MR. RANIERE AFTER YOU LEAVE.

FEEL FREE TO CONTACT THIS WRITER FOR MORE INFORMATION ON HOW TO LEAVE.

All calls will remain confidential.

Supporters of Mr. Raniere are also free to call to discuss and dispute any of the findings in any of the reports. They will be treated with respect and courtesy.

Attorneys or process servers who wish to serve this author on behalf of Mr. Raniere are invited to contact him to arrange for quick and efficient service.

Frank Parlato – phone: 716-990-5740. Email: frankparlato@gmail.co

6. Monica Duran: “Assistant to Clare Bronfman. Beautiful, intelligent, and educated, on post for Keith to throw her a few crumbs since early 2000's. Living loveless and boyfriendless since then.” Monica Duran has her own pod of slaves as well as being Mr. Raniere's slave.

Monica Duran is Mr. Raniere’s slave.

Rosa Laura Junco

Rosa Laura Junco lives in a gracious home on Oregon Trail near to where Mr. Raniere lives and can open her home to the slave women of DOS.

4. Marianna Fernandez. Harem. Has slave pod. Either branded or waiting to be branded. May be pregnant with Mr. Raniere’s child. Marianna assisted Mr. Raniere in recruiting her younger sister Cami into harem and supported the imprisonment of her sister Daniella Fernandez because she would not join harem. She is a leader of the slave women of DOS.

Marianna Fernandez was present when DOS took birth, just as she was when Jness took birth 11 years ago.

Daniella Padilla

In the hierarchy of the slave women of Mr. Raniere, Dani Padila ranks high. She is the one who ushered Miss Mack into the bedroom with Mr. Raniere who teaches mystical sexual union with his advanced female students.

Clare Bronfman

Wealthy heiress Clare Bronfman funds DOS.

Actress Nicki Clyne chose her master Keith Raniere over the tinsel glitter of Hollywood and helped organize and form DOS to ennoble women.

Loretta Garza: for Mr. Raniere's 'chosen one' status. But she can still serve as a slave master for the younger women.

Loretta Garza is a direct slave to Mr. Raniere.

Keith Raniere, the master of the women slaves of DOS.

Is Dr. Roberts branded? If she is - did she brand herself or get one of the DOS slaves to do it on her pubis?

Dr. Danielle Roberts volunteered to do the branding.