Part 4: Inside DOS: Sara Bronfman and daughter, Safia — and the future branded slaves of Master Raniere

Sara Bronfman

When you’re rich and ready to donate, you’re ageless. Sara Bronfman is not too old to be part of DOS.

Inner Workings of DOS revealed

[This report has been developed from information provided from sources. For their protection, they are unnamed. It is up to the reader to judge whether the information presented is factual or not.]

After forming DOS [Dominant Over Submissive], Allison Mack, Rosa Laura Junco, Loretta ‘Lola’ Garza, Nicki Clyne, Monica Duran and Marianna Fernandez went out to find other slaves for Keith Raniere. It would seem logical to some, that they would go to women who had been with Mr. Raniere for a long time.

One of those women, Sara Bronfman, [41] may be one of the best candidates for DOS.

When a woman is wealthy, and never had to work in her life or earn her wealth, and is likely to contribute money to causes that hard working people might judge frivolous, if not insane, some may judge her as a person of unstable character.

She and her sister Clare know better.

They believe the world is largely unjust and uncaring, and from the vantage of ease of wealth, they want to help the world learn the ‘tools’ of a wise man to help them live a better life. His name is Keith Raniere.

Clare Bronfman is doing her part. She presently funds most of the activities of Mr. Raniere. Without her, Mr. Raniere’s teachings might be lost to the world. For better than a decade, Sara joined her sister in supporting Mr. Raniere as he spent well over $150 million of their trust money.

During that time, Sara had a series of affairs with various men. A few years [and about $100 million] into her discipleship, she began to have a sexual relationship with her master, Mr. Raniere, which he convened at various hotels in Albany in order to keep their meetings clandestine. His ardor was tepid, it appears, for it did not last long.

Sometime after their affair, Sara moved on to helping Mr. Raniere improve his public image by offering to pay His Holiness, The Dalai Lama to come to Albany and endorse Mr. Raniere over a planned four day series of events and teachings.

Together Mr. Raniere and the Dalai Lama would appear onstage, before the press, in auditoriums at various colleges. The attraction of the Dalai Lama and his endorsement of Mr. Raniere would have the effect of bringing the young intelligent people of the area to hear the teachings of their local prophet, Keith Raniere.

It didn’t work out well.

When Clare announced to the media that the Dalai Lama was to appear in Albany side by side with Mr. Raniere, capped by a joint appearance on Sunday, April 9, 2009, at the Albany Times Union Center, with its 17,000 seat capacity — there was a wave of bad press: the Albany Times Union, the Albany Student Press, The Daily Gazette, The Schenectady Gazette and the Albany Metroland reported people’s unhappy reaction at the coupling of His Holiness The Dalai Lama with cult leader Keith Raniere.

Skidmore College, and Rensselaer Polytechnic declined to host any events. The University of Albany agreed to rent out an arena with a strict condition, “that by no means were we going to allow NXIVM to be part of our relationship with the Dalai Lama. NXIVM and the organization were not going to have any part with dealing with our students, or advertising or recruiting,” said U Albany’s vice president for development, Fardin Sanai.

The Dalai Lama canceled his planned visit.

Clare, Sara, Nancy Salzman and Mr. Raniere went to India to ask the Dalai Lama to reconsider. A certain sum was guaranteed and the Dalai Lama Trust was opened in Albany and Bronfman money became available for the Dalai Lama to use for good works as he saw fit.

But still the Dalai Lama was not willing to appear directly with Mr. Raniere. He did consent to make an hour and thirty minute speech in Albany. Mr. Raniere might attend – in the audience; the two Bronfman sisters – who had kindly offered to donate more than $1 million to him – would be permitted to sit onstage, provided they did not speak.

It was agreed.

Meantime, the Dalai Lama’s special emissary, the Venerable Lama Tenzin Dhonden came to Albany and Sara assisted the young and handsome monk to find comfortable quarters which turned out to be in her home. He had taken a lifetime vow to never have sex or crave worldly possessions. The title ‘venerable’ is given to a Buddhist monk who has made such a vow of chastity and poverty.

There was plenty of room in Sara’s home, big bedrooms with private baths. He moved in with most humble thanks. One night, not long after he moved in, a friend of Sara’s mother came to Sara’s house unexpectedly, and said she found Sara and Lama Tenzin in the hot tub, cuddling amorously, in a hot-necking embrace.

Over the next few weeks, others of Mr. Raniere’s circle noticed that Lama Tenzin and Sara had dispensed with using separate rooms and were sharing the same bedroom.

Even Mr. Raniere started referring to the Lama Tenzin as Sara’s ‘husband.’

On May 6, the Dalai Lama spoke at Albany’s Palace Theatre to a crowd of about 2600. During the speech the Dalai Lama asked the media to investigate Mr. Raniere and report the truth of their findings – good or bad.

Keith Raniere, 57, has seen many of his harem women grow too old for him.

Keith Raniere, 57, has seen many of his harem women grow too old for him. But not the Bronfman sisters.

After the Dalai Lama spoke, he allowed Mr. Raniere to come onstage and spent 30 seconds with him as he gave Mr. Raniere a small scarf that was the same as ones given to others that night. After the event, Sara stood in the rain to say goodbye to His Holiness the Dalai Lama. He touched her and her sister on the cheek and held their childlike faces next to his. About one million dollars richer, the Dalai Lama said to the girls, ‘thank you’ and ‘see you again.’ Tears started running uncontrollably down Sara’s cheeks.

She said her hope for humanity was restored and she felt “proud to have been part of this great feat”.

Shortly after his visit, the Albany Times Union seemed to follow up on the Dalai Lama’s request to investigate Mr. Raniere, for they reported for the first time, the surprising news that the Bronfman sisters had lost more than $100 million by following the business and legal advice of the ‘smartest man in the world,’ Keith Raniere.

Once the Dalai Lama had gone, the ardor Sara felt for Lama Tenzin seemed to evaporate. She had bought a new house for the two of them to live but now her torrid affair became tepid; the two split.

Sometime afterward, she married Basit Igtet, a businessman and human rights activist and they had a daughter together and lived in London.

Back in Albany, there was much worriment among the followers of Mr. Raniere. Their second biggest donor got married and might not be back.

What if Clare left too? At that point it was decided that Clare had done enough noble work for Mr. Raniere and it was time for her to be promoted. Nancy Salzman’s duties were reduced and Clare was put in charge of the company, just under Mr. Raniere.

It was said that during those dreadful times when they worried that Sara had gone and Clare might miss her and leave, Mr. Raniere decided to do ensure Clare continued to make spiritual progress. He began a sexual relationship with Clare, despite having largely avoided it up to that point.

Clare’s joy knew no bounds. She happily dedicated herself to her new task of running her teacher/lovers’ worldwide organization. While her sister was having marital bliss, Clare was having everything blissful for she had not only the love of the greatest man in history, she was using her wealth and her talent helping him save the world.

She was so busy that, even though she missed her sister terribly, she did not have a moment to think of leaving and running to her sister. Her husband/guru/partner and slave master, Keith Raniere thought so much of her that she could not think of leaving him for a moment.

Now Sara has come back. One might suspect that the recent development of DOS is an active ingredient in possibly luring her back to Albany. Her continued financial support of Mr. Raniere is strong reason for wishing to see her branded, and Allison Mack and Nicki Clyne eagerly wish her to remain with them forever in DOS.

What collateral, if any, Sara has given, and whether she is branded yet is something that remains to be seen. Her continued financial support is her way of saying she and her husband approve of DOS.

They will have a chance to show further support. They have a young daughter, Safia, who will be eligible to join DOS in a few years. That should gladden Mr. Raniere who will be around 67 when Safia reaches the age of consent. As an heiress, Safia can continue the family tradition of supporting the teachings of Mr. Raniere. ‘

We can assume that Sara and her husband already have dedicated their daughter for DOS branding when she is age appropriate. We know this because there are other people’s daughters being branded and Sara and Basit are supporting Mr. Raniere and his organizations. If it is right to financially support the branding of other people’s daughters, it is right that Safia be branded,

As Safia grows and becomes Mr. Raniere’s slave, her parents can be proud indeed since but for Bronfman money DOS might not be able to continue and survive until Safia is old enough to be branded on her pubic region with the initials of her slave master Keith Raniere.

Basit Igtet and Sara Bronfman with their first-born child.

Grooming the next generation: Baby Safia is marked for branding for DOS. Of course she won’t be branded until she is older. But it seems a sure thing. Her father Basit Igtet and mother Sara Bronfman are supporters of Keith Raniere whose newest women’s program is to brand other people’s daughters on their pubic region with a hot iron scarring of his initials K R. It is nonsense to deny this connection of Mr. Raniere and the branding iron since it is his disciples who are doing it and scarring the women with his initials. Does anybody think it would continue if he wanted it stopped. If Basit had any doubt, he could easily find out since there are women who have been branded and are in pain from the scarring and afraid of running away. For they fear Mr. Raniere . Let there be smiles now and then when it is turn for his daughter let us watch and see who will smile….

Nancy Salzman still gives Explorations of Meaning [EM} for troubled students of Mr. Raniere.

Nancy Salzman took a backseat to Clare Bronfman. But like Sara Bronfman with her daughter Safia, Nancy dedicated her two daughters to Mr. Raniere. At least one off them has been branded on her pubic region with his initials.

Clare Bronfman headed to court to commit perjury for Keith Raniere.

Clare Bronfman is dedicated to advancing Mr. Raniere’s interests and that includes funding branding his initials on the pubic region of young girls.