Esther Chiappone has long been part of the group of people who have supported Mr. Raniere’s enterprises.

She has been a great aid to him in bringing people in to learn from the teachings.

Entry comes at various levels.

It begins with taking courses in Executive Success Programs or any number of other companies that teach similar lessons from the vault of teachings of Mr. Raniere.

Some want more than a single course and they take more courses. Some become so enamored that they wish to leave everything and dedicate themselves full time to the teachings and to Mr. Raniere. For these people they can be rewarded financially if they find more students. Mr. Raniere’s companies are based on multi-level marketing which means a salesman who brings in students can make commissions not only from the students she brings but from students her students bring in.

Oftentimes salespeople are the same people who teach the courses and much of the course work is dedicated to teaching students about the importance of the courses and how to bring in more students.

Ms. Chiappone has brought many to Mr. Raniere’s courses.

She has also helped with the women’s group Jness which is an excellent field for harvesting women to the courses.

James Del Negro, friend of Ms. Chiappone.

Because of the hard times faced by recruiters – since new students are scarce – Clare Bronfman has been funding much of the operations of late. The consistent bad press about Mr. Raniere over the past decade has shied people away.

Ms, Chiappone and her friend James Del Negro, both salesmen for Mr. Raniere’s courses, are pinched for prospects. Happily Miss Bronfman is funding shortfalls for the entire teaching operations.

Ms. Chiappone is dependent on Mr. Raniere.

That does not mean she has been branded.

As an insight into the inner workings of the Raniere organization, Ms. Chiappone and Miss Mack worked on building Jness, the women’s group that is founded in the conceptual teachings of Mr. Raniere.

Ms. Chiappone noting Miss Mack was losing weight was critical of her 500 calorie diet. Miss Mack rebutted that her master Mr. Raniere, taught her that the 500 calorie diet is right for spiritually advanced women. Miss Mack was trying to help other women realize their spiritual abilities by persuading them to go on the 500 calorie diet.

Esther Chiappone said that Allison Mack is bulimic and it created a tempest.

Esther Chiappone said that Allison Mack was bulimic and it created a tempest.

Ms. Chiappone claimed Miss Mack was bulimic and should get help to start eating properly.

Miss Mack realized this ran contrary to Mr. Raniere’s teachings which is that spiritually advanced women do not need more than 500 calories per day and upset with Ms. Chiappone, and with the support from the younger women of Jness, Miss Mack ousted Ms. Chiappone from her position of authority at Jness and silenced her.

Ms. Chiappone lost her role in Jness, and, unless the organization has enough collateral on her, she is not likely to have agreed to become Miss Mack’s slave, unless Mr. Raniere personally ordered it.

Ms. Chiappone, who is also known as Esther Carlson, has been living with or has been closely associated with Mr. Raniere’s disciple James Del Negro for some years. It would be tough for Ms. Chiappone or Mr. Del Negro to abruptly leave the organization for both of them earn their livings from it.

Now that the companies of Mr. Raniere are in widespread disrepute, this couple are especially dependent on Clare Bronfman and Mr. Raniere – for new students are scarce – outside of Mexico where news travels slowly of alleged cults and human branding and underage sex. In Albany where Esther lives it is dreadfully barren country for selling Executive Success Programs where women eat 500 calories a day and former actresses look like scarecrows.