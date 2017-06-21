Hollywood website ‘Blind Gossip’ asks ‘The Female Tom Cruise?’, reveals branding, blackmail! and the answer is … Allison Mack

The Female Tom Cruise?

It has started. The popular “blind item” website Blind Gossip has mentioned the story of human branding and blackmail that heretofore we alone have published.

While they did not mention Miss Mack by name, the website summarizes the story and ask readers to guess which female former television actress is involved in branding and blackmail ….

JUNE 16, 2017BLIND GOSSIP

[Blind Gossip] This actress is probably best known for her role on a TV series that ran for many seasons starting in the early aughts.

She has supposedly been spending a lot of her time working her way up to a leadership position in some organization that holds “self-improvement” workshops.

She is like the female version of Tom Cruise at [the organization]. She is a celebrity who worked her way up the chain of command and now is one of the controlling members. She recruits new members who are almost all female. If she recruits them, she gets to brand them with her initials.

Say what now?

It turns out that there are some crazy rumors out there that the “self-improvement” workshops allegedly lead to sex slavery pyramid schemes and blackmail and branding women in their private parts. Allegedly!

Some have called the organization “a cult.”

Sounds like a case for Leah Remini!

Similar: And Another One’s Gone

Actress:

[Optional] Has anyone ever tried to convince you to join a cult or religion or pyramid scheme?





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