Word leaking out: Blind Gossip readers comment about Mack’s slave branding

The Female Tom Cruise

The ‘guess who? website ‘Blind Gossip’ in their June 16, 2017 post “The Female Tom Cruise” asks readers to guess which actress, best known for her role on a long running TV series, works for an organization that holds self improvement workshops and allegedly recruits female members into a crazy, slavery pyramid scheme with blackmail and branding women in their private parts.

103 people commented – with many guessing. Some guessed Laura Prepon, Kirstie Alley [Cheers & Scientology] Jenna Elfman [Dharma and Greg] Yeardly Smith [The Simpsons &.Scientology] even Kristin Kreuk of Smallville gets mentioned.

But several comments called out Allison Mack:

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nooneuno says

Actually I think this is Allison Mack from Smallville, which started in 2001(early aughts). She is heavily involved in ‘NXIVM’ which is a cult that centers on self improvement. The leader is Keith Raniere, who is backed by Clare Bronfman a wealthy follower.

Mack is rumored to be Raniere’s top recruiter of playthings for her boss to ‘teach’ one on one. If you read up on NXIVM and you’ll see it’s as bad as Scientology.”

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Loverink says:

Show: Smallville

Actress: Kristin Kreuk

Organization/Cult: NXIVM (I think it’s pronounced nexium)

Technically her Smallville co-star Allison Mack could also fit these clues and is deeply involved with NXIVM, but I’m guessing KK. There’s a large handful of actors who claim Keith Raniere as their mentor.

Search Keith Raniere, NXIVM, the Bronfman sisters/heiresses.

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alystina says:

This seems the most like it, as they specify “self improvement workshops” which is NXIVMs whole thing. Jenna, Kirstie, and Laura are all in scientology, which this blind seems to be saying specifically that it’s not the same as what Cruise is doing. They would have to fight Cruise for the power there.

NXIVM is crazy and a cult.

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theblacktights says

whoa! Ali Mack joined a cult?! haven’t heard of this one yet…

palmtreeenthusiast says

Definitely this! People are so weird

lazyninja says

Unfortunately, I think you’re right, but I’m going with Allison Mack instead of Kristin Kreuk as the “Tom Cruise” of the cult. NXIVM seems like Scientology with a little Branch Davidian thrown in for good measure. Really creepy!! I’m incredibly sad about it. I loved Chloe! 🙁