Lucas Roberts.WE ’VE fought with many men acrost the seas, An’ some of ’em was brave an’ some was not, The Paythan an’ the Zulu an’ Burmese; But the Fuzzy was the finest o’ the lot. We never got a ha’porth’s change of ’im: 5 ’E squatted in the scrub an’ ’ocked our ’orses, ’E cut our sentries up at Suakim, An’ ’e played the cat an’ banjo with our forces. So ’ere ’s to you, Fuzzy-Wuzzy, at your ’ome in the Soudan; You ’re a pore benighted ’eathen but a first-class fightin’ man; 10 We gives you your certificate, an’ if you want it signed We ’ll come an’ ’ave a romp with you whenever you ’re inclined. We took our chanst among the Kyber ’ills, The Boers knocked us silly at a mile, The Burman give us Irriwaddy chills, 15 An’ a Zulu impi dished us up in style: But all we ever got from such as they Was pop to what the Fuzzy made us swaller; We ’eld our bloomin’ own, the papers say, But man for man the Fuzzy knocked us ’oller. 20 Then ’ere ’s to you, Fuzzy-Wuzzy, an’ the missis and the kid; Our orders was to break you, an’ of course we went an’ did. We sloshed you with Martinis, an’ it was n’t ’ardly fair; But for all the odds agin’ you, Fuzzy-Wuz, you broke the square. ’E ’as n’t got no papers of ’is own, 25 ’E ’as n’t got no medals nor rewards, So we must certify the skill ’e ’s shown In usin’ of ’is long two-’anded swords: When ’e ’s ’oppin’ in an’ out among the bush With ’is coffin-’eaded shield an’ shovel-spear, 30 An ’appy day with Fuzzy on the rush Will last an ’ealthy Tommy for a year. So ’ere ’s to you, Fuzzy-Wuzzy, an’ your friends which are no more, If we ’ad n’t lost some messmates we would ’elp you to deplore; But give an’ take ’s the gospel, an’ we ’ll call the bargain fair, 35 For if you ’ave lost more than us, you crumpled up the square! ’E rushes at the smoke when we let drive, An’, before we know, ’e ’s ’ackin’ at our ’ead; ’E ’s all ’ot sand an’ ginger when alive, An’ ’e ’s generally shammin’ when ’e ’s dead. 40 ’E ’s a daisy, ’e ’s a ducky, ’e ’s a lamb! ’E ’s a injia-rubber idiot on the spree, ’E ’s the on’y thing that does n’t give a damn For a Regiment o’ British Infantree! So ’ere ’s to you, Fuzzy-Wuzzy, at your ’ome in the Soudan; 45 You ’re a pore benighted ’eathen but a first-class fightin’ man; An’ ’ere ’s to you, Fuzzy-Wuzzy, with your ’ayrick ’ead of ’air— You big black boundin’ beggar—for you broke a British square!

Lucas Roberts.

It is rumored that Lucas Roberts and Diana Lim have attracted attention from law enforcement in Vancouver for coercing women and gathering blackmail on DOS women. Lucas owns MacInHome. He is an Apple computer expert.

Is he the guardian of all the collateral that has been collected on the slave-women members of DOS? What is the truth about this DOS/SOP power couple?

Here is what sources said:

Diana Lim is said to have given material against herself that Keith Raniere can use to blackmail her. Is this why she sought Lucas Roberts and took him back? When you are dealing with Keith Raniere, anything is possible. If it is perverse enough, anything is probable.

Diana Lim suddenly found Lucas appealing after two years away from him.

Prior to DOS, Lucas and Diana were together. Like many women who take ESP courses, Diana realized that breaking up with her boyfriend is probably the right thing to do. She expressed dissatisfaction. Maybe if he took more courses, he could be the man she dreamed of.

He took Intensive numerous times.

She took the Source. She realized he was boring. He did the Jness track. He wanted to understand her. She wanted to understand Vanguard. She took the Human Pain Track [Mobius] repeatedly.

The first SOP meeting was in 2013. One hundred specially selected men from ESP were invited. Lucas was proud to be one of them.

A video was shown of Keith Raniere where he says a man who ejaculates on a woman’s face sets a standard for acceptance, polygamy and obedience.

Lucas knew this was right for him. But Diana went to Clifton Park.

She saw Vanguard. Diana took Jness. Lucas took Mobius, trying to be great like Vanguard. He racked up a lot of debt. He borrowed money to pay for it.

One day, Diana broke up with him. (Lucas says he broke up with her. But later regretted it. And wept like a little girl). Lucas wanted her back. She was interested in the teachings of Vanguard. So was he, he begged. He tried to get her back for two years. She was busy in Clifton Park and Vancouver. She had no interest in being with him. Lucas cried like a little girl.





Vanguard [Aka Keith Raniere]

She wanted to understand Vanguard.





Keith obliged his lady followers and created DOS. His plan was to create a multilevel blackmail and slavery ring – and he started off by having all the members get his initials branded onto their pubic area with a white-hot branding iron. But women must be silent. Most were silent but one of the husbands found out. Then others found out. The people who just take courses and pay money were shocked.

Women were leaving. Every man in Vancouver quit. They did not like branding women with Keith Raniere’s initials. They were not fond of blackmailing women. DOS was unraveling the entire Raniere interconnected criminal organization.

Out of the blue, at the critical moment, Diana decided she wanted to go back with Lucas. She called him and said they could get back together, provided Lucas stayed with SOP. Lucas agreed.

When he saw Diana alone for the first time, he noticed she had lost weight.

She obliged his desire. He may not have noticed a certain chain she would not remove. Or that she preferred pitch dark before she undressed. But she was back.

Every other man in SOP Vancouver left. Lucas isolated himself from everyone fighting to defend branding and blackmail. He argued that branding and blackmail were like hazing in a sorority. Just good clean fun, as Diana told him.

He had Diana. She was his rock. She encouraged him to lead SOP. When everyone of his friends said he must leave such a dangerous, unethical teacher, Diana said he must trust Keith. She did. She was staying.

Lucas did not mind Diana was very busy. She was helping save the mission. So was he. She carried a second phone with her at all times. She was always being texted and getting texts. She did not have much time for him.

The Emblem of the Society of Protectors.

He continued to participate in ESP. He was now in the High Counsel of SOP.

But, instead of Diana staying near him, she moved to Montreal – which was closer to Vanguard [to serve the mission].

If it is true, that Diana took Lucas back and in SOP terms accepted Lucas’ ejaculation as a test to prove her loyalty to Vanguard, then Lucas is a cuckold.

If it is true he is helping his woman be a slave to Vanguard – and helping keep Vanguard’s organization together so Vanguard can fuck Diana and other women and young girls – then he is a man who has sunk low.

The moment of truth came: Clare Bronfman tried to get Lucas’ good friend, Sarah Edmondson, arrested. Her husband, Anthony, had been Lucas’ best friend.

Lucas should have been outraged. He should have quit at once. He should have flown to Clifton Park and throttled Vanguard for being a sniveling coward that would insult the honor of a woman and try to ruin her life. For what?

Lucas Roberts may be surprised one day to find he is but a cuckold.

Lucas Roberts may be surprised one day to find he is nothing more than a cuckold. Or maybe not…

Lucas ignored that Vanguard was trying to put his friend in prison.

The poor wimp. He has yet to realize that the only reason why Diana came back was not because she likes the idea of Lucas’ cum on her face. As Vanguard teaches.

She has higher aspirations.