Reader: Teen girl near Raniere is Lucy LeBaron’s sister

I received this email today:

Hi Frank,

First off, I must thank you for all the information you’ve published. Thanks to you, my family is back together, stronger and closer than ever. My family member joined ESP years ago and it drove a wedge in our relationship. Many times people tried to recruit me and I did join Jness for a weekend, but felt it was a bunch I already knew, then stuff that just didn’t sit right. I was convinced, years later to sign up for an intensive, though after a good chat with a non-ESP friend, I backed out last minute. Thank goodness!

From the first time I heard about this group, something didn’t feel right. It was also interesting how those in the group treat “outsiders” (aka “supressives”). Like you’re less than them because you don’t believe some fat guy can set off police radars and potty trained himself at 8 months. I’m still amazed such smart people can be fooled into Kool-Aid drinking. And yes, there are, and were a lot of highly intelligent people in this cult. It baffles me.

Lucy LeBaron lives in Clifton Park, according to her Facebook. Is she encouraging her sister to be mentored by Vanguard?

The main reason I wanted to write you is because of the message you received from Kimberly Le Baron. One of the teenagers in the pics you posted is a Le Baron. Cecelia, I think her name is. Her older sister Lucy has been an Espian a long time. This too amazes me. I’d never in a million years let my little sister near a man with the reputation Keith has. What the fuck are they thinking?!

Anyway, I had this info you might find useful. I’m also pretty sure at some point earlier this year (or late last year), a group of teen girls were staying with Brandon Porters family.

Use this information as you wish. I do want to stay anonymous for now. I don’t want any backlash to fall on my ex-Espian family member. I have been vague with personal info so it (hopefully) can’t come back onto my family.

You’re doing a kickass job. Keep blowing these unethical, evil bastards outta the water. I’d love to see several of them rotting in a jail cell, which is what they deserve.

Sincerely,

Non Kool Aid Drinker

Teenage girls came and left Clifton Park with a bad impression of a lecherous old grandpa named Keith Raniere.

Is the girl in the middle Cecilia LeBaron? Is she under the age of consent? Is she being mentored by Keith Raniere?