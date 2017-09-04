READER – ADVICE TO WOMEN TRYING TO GET OUT: BEWARE THE GESTAPO!

The following is a comment from “Gestapo”. It was offered as a comment but I am re-posting it here for this advice may be helpful to some women trying to break free from the evil clutches of Keith Raniere and his sycophantic followers..

In terms of people leaving….. a word of caution…

Over time, a number of the people leaving NXIVM aka (the infidels/suppressives/the evil ones/the destructive ones/the lost souls) have received texts and calls from people on the inside. On rare occasions, it’s to gather information because those inside are themselves full of doubts and know something’s terribly wrong but they can’t put their finger on it. That’s about 10-20% of the time. So what about the other 80-90%? Those are sent by the Gestapo, pretending to be your friends. They say things like:

* “I’m really concerned about you.”

* “I have some feedback on your process”

* “As your friend, I want to share some things that might help”

* “I’m really concerned about so and so.”

* “Is there any way I can help?”

* “Can’t we resolve what’s got you upset?”

* “I just want to help……”

* “Perhaps if we could just have a chat?”

* “Let’s examine the values conflict.”

* “This is damage you’ll never be able to heal in this lifetime…”

If you decide to engage in the conversation, somewhere along the line, you may suddenly find yourself under a sneaky psychological “attack”. The reason is because an operative can’t truly allow themselves to doubt or question. At some point, they bump into their own fear boundary which manifests as unquestioning fanaticism. How do you respond?

The WRONG thing to do is try to reason with them. (That will turn into a cluster-fuck of illogical stupidity) It’s like talking to a devout believer. You’re saying things like… “look this action is destructive” and they are saying the equivalent of…. “Have you stood naked in the light before our Lord and Savior and have you really looked at your issues?”….

You’re not going to get anywhere…. The right thing to do is HANG UP and know that everything you said went directly to the GESTAPO. Yup. Within 1 minute, the GESTAPO has a recording or screenshot of the whole interaction.

Here are some tell tale signs to help you uncover the wolf in sheep’s clothing that’s come to “help” you:

* They start the conversation sweetly, evenly and warmly… then it becomes intellectually violent. Blatantly obvious double-binds, using your values against you, veiled threats. (See, they don’t really want to help you. They want to prove you wrong and do some good old fashioned smiting)

* They begin using word-salad on you (look it up)

* They tell you, “you are being extremely destructive”… while refusing to acknowledge anything you are saying as valid or even existing (GASLIGHTING – look it up) This has happened countless times when people bring up DOS.

* They want you to give them evidence, proof, or “data” of the thing you are concerned about. They want to pinpoint exactly where the “complaint” came from so they can “help” (aka – go and suppress evidence asap)

* They want you to give them names of people that have shared their evidence or experience… do you wonder why? Perhaps so they can litigate the fuck out of them or try get them thrown in prison?

So what’s going on with these colluders?

They are on a mission, which fills them with a kind of pious fervor. They can’t see that they are being violent. They’ve compartmentalized what they are doing as necessary. They can’t even understand it’s an “end justifies the means” approach. Also… they are terrified. If they question ONE thing related to what you are saying the WHOLE damn thing might unravel. Then they have to question EVERYTHING. That’s scary…

But here’s the worst part….

Let’s say that the Gestapo want you destroyed. Be it by legal or illegal means. They have an army of well-meaning drones who are sent to deal with you. They often choose people that you had a strong connection and “rapport” with, people you cared about, people who had control over you. This colluder that’s sent in, has no idea they are working for the Gestapo. They can’t fathom the possibility that what they extract out of you, and report back…. could end your life. (Especially if you live in Mexico) They are stupidly, innocently… malevolent towards you. Also – they are not told the whole story. They are just given a compartmentalized mission. So you are now dealing with someone you probably care about, who is working for the Gestapo, that cannot understand why you are so cautious (because you’ve seen what they are really capable of) who’s insisting you lower your guard… and tries to use your issues against you.

They are in a TRANCE. If they leave and they snap out of the trance, they are often horrified at what they have participated in. I’ve seen it happen time and time again.

While they can’t “try you on”, you can try them on. You were once like that.

You once believed that anyone who left must have psychological problems and is deeply misguided and has become a suppressive.

You couldn’t fathom how anybody could have grave concerns as that would question the authority of the leadership (which trips the “speaking dishonorably” trap).

You were convinced (because you’ve been fed the story) that there is a massive conspiracy/slander attack against ESP that is funded at the highest levels of government and world cabals.

You were told these people must’ve fallen into the cabals’ hands.

You believed you had the way, and they were lost.

You believed that punishment was necessary except you called it “holding them accountable”.

You believed all those things.

But just because you may understand them, do not be fooled. They still work for the Gestapo. They want to take you down… unless you repent. They are fanatics of an organized religion… but do not realize it. This is not about ethics, it is about control. If you “buy in” to their “sweet” tactics, they will destroy everything you love. Freedom of mind and all the goodness which comes from that.

From GESTAPO